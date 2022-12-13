ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Nun Cancelled After 2 Seasons

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago
Warrior Nun ‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons , our sister site Deadline reports.

The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest , The Crown and Love Is Blind .

Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his full statement below:

Warrior Nun centered around Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS who “must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet,” per Netflix’s official description.

The short-lived series starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion and William Miller as Adriel.

Warrior Nun was based on a comic book character created by Ben Dunn.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Warrior Nun ‘s cancellation. Are you disappointed by the show’s untimely end? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

