The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
PopSugar

Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!

Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
People

Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos

Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats

The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...

