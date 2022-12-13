Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football"
Argentina goalkeeper Martinez and France forward Mbappe will go head to head at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in the biggest game in world soccer.
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Dejected French players take off their World Cup runners-up medals after losing out on penalties to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar
French players were spotted looking dejected at Lusail stadium this evening after a nail-biting World Cup finale that saw them narrowly lose to Argentina. The play-off has been hailed as the greatest Word Cup ending in living memory and among the best matches ever. But France's heart-racing effort to draw...
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship
His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages. From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
PopSugar
Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!
Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos
Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Winning World Cup With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and 3 Sons: Photos
Celebrating with the ones who matter most. When Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, he was thrilled to commemorate the historic win with his family. After Messi, 35, led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986, the soccer player collected the best player statue and […]
Lionel Messi Embraces Mother After Argentina’s World Cup Victory (Video)
The Argentina forward celebrated a superhuman performance in a very human way.
Qatar World Cup ends with greatest final and a coronation for Lionel Messi | Barney Ronay
Messi’s sublime brilliance elevated divisive World Cup into one of the great sports stories as France lost on penalties
Emi Martínez Consoles Kylian Mbappé After World Cup Final
The Argentine goalkeeper was a class act after the win.
‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats
The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final
Mbappe is only the second Frenchman to end a World Cup as the top scorer.
