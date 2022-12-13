ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

herosports.com

NDSU Makes Another Clutch Winning Play For A Return Trip To Frisco

A lot has gone into North Dakota State winning nine FCS national titles since 2011. Recruiting, development, coaching, tradition, style of ball, home-field advantage, etc. But something the Bison do more than any other team in the 24-team playoff bracket is making the big plays when they matter most. When...
FARGO, ND
KX News

NDSU on the way to FCS title game for tenth time in last 12 years

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team has found itself in a familiar position this postseason with another trip to Frisco, Texas, in its future. The Bison defeated Incarnate Word 35-32 in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the FCS National Championship for the tenth time in the last 12 years. […]
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

FCS Championship Game Ticket and Travel Information

FARGO, N.D. - No. 3 seed North Dakota State has advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Interstate re-opened

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator

FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions

(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.

