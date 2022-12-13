Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FCS National Championship will be a Dakota Marker matchup on the year’s biggest stage. No. 3 North Dakota State (12-2) and No. 1 South Dakota State (13-1) will play for a national title on January 8 in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits topped Montana State...
herosports.com
NDSU Makes Another Clutch Winning Play For A Return Trip To Frisco
A lot has gone into North Dakota State winning nine FCS national titles since 2011. Recruiting, development, coaching, tradition, style of ball, home-field advantage, etc. But something the Bison do more than any other team in the 24-team playoff bracket is making the big plays when they matter most. When...
NDSU on the way to FCS title game for tenth time in last 12 years
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team has found itself in a familiar position this postseason with another trip to Frisco, Texas, in its future. The Bison defeated Incarnate Word 35-32 in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the FCS National Championship for the tenth time in the last 12 years. […]
South Dakota State reaches FCS title game, will face North Dakota State
Isaiah Davis rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown to help top-seeded South Dakota State roll to a 39-18 home
NDSU Bison Athletics
FCS Championship Game Ticket and Travel Information
FARGO, N.D. - No. 3 seed North Dakota State has advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December...
kvrr.com
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
kfgo.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
