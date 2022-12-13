ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers waive DT Daviyon Nixon

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCmAb_0jhOm0G600

For the second time this season, the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with Daviyon Nixon.

On Tuesday, the team announced they have waived the second-year defensive tackle. His first release came back on Sept. 5, when the Panthers had to make room for the signing of fellow defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Ironically, Anderson’s return to the active roster from the reserve/non-football injury list has spelled Nixon’s end. The seventh-year veteran—who missed seven games after suffering from a minor stroke prior to the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—was in uniform this past Sunday while Nixon, in turn, was a healthy scratch against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nixon was drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 14 games over his two pro seasons—recording 15 combined tackles, half a sack and a pair of quarterback hits.

The Panthers now have an open roster spot heading into Week 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: 5-star QB Dante Moore to decommit from Oregon, flip to UCLA Bruins

An announcement that Oregon Duck fans have been dreading officially has come, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore reportedly de-committing from the Ducks and instead flipping to the UCLA Bruins. Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. He has been locked in with the Ducks for months, but a visit to Los Angeles in early December put the notion into place that he might be wavering on his decision. In the end, there are numerous factors that likely went into Moore’s decision to flip schools. Chief among...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers to start Sam Darnold in Week 16 vs. Lions

On Sunday, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t exactly commit to Sam Darnold as his team’s starting quarterback for Week 16. But he did today. A little less than 24 hours after Carolina’s 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilks confirmed that Darnold will be under center against the Detroit Lions this coming Saturday. This’ll mark the fifth-year passer’s fourth start of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy