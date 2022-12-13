Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Local small businesses packaging online orders for USPS Christmas deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many of us were snowed in this past week, in-person shopping was put on pause. But small businesses that offer online shopping had great results from their customer’s holiday shopping. In North Dakota, small businesses are always prepared for weather-related closures. When no travel...
KFYR-TV
Plow operators staying persistent during the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As this week’s storm persists, there are many people working behind the scenes to clear the roads, and some are putting in long hours. The weather this week has been a testament to everyone’s endurance, especially those clearing the roads. These cots used by snowplow operators to sleep at work in between shifts show the fortitude of Public Works, who are working during this week’s storm.
KFYR-TV
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel was so difficult in Bismarck most of our newsroom couldn’t get to work safely. Heeding the warnings of the first responders, we kept many of them at home, with just a few finding safe routes to carefully make the trek. Still, everyone pitched in to show us what the conditions were like.
kxnet.com
Busy bar crowd in Bismarck
KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
Abandoned cars in snow will be impounded if not claimed
If you can't reach a family member or friend to pull you out, call the Bismarck Police Department immediately.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KFYR-TV
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
KFYR-TV
Wreaths Across America: it’s never too cold to show appreciation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather impacted many parts of life this past week, but it wasn’t going to stop organizers behind the Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery from honoring those interred there. Wreaths Across America is a national event hosted by more...
Freezing rain, snow make for slippery drive around North Dakota
We remain in a winter storm warning, but most drivers say they're leaving plenty of space between vehicles and slowing down.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards. The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.
kvrr.com
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
KFYR-TV
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26. A new restaurant called Sazón is going to be a burger restaurant. On November...
Bismarck Police search for man in stabbing Wednesday evening
The officers provided aid on scene, and the man was to the hospital. His status is unknown.
KFYR-TV
Mandan woman in custody after police said she handed a 16-year-old meth
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman is in custody on a $1,000 bond after police say she gave a minor a container of meth. Mandan police say they stopped 38-year-old Emma Alkire near Mandan High School Tuesday after a suspected traffic violation. During the stop, police say Alkire handed something to a 16-year-old. The minor gave an officer the item which he determined to be a jar containing meth.
Authorities continue investigating unsolved murder case
Kirchmeier also says investigators are working to piece together a timeline of events in the hours before Grey Bull's murder.
