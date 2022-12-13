BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As this week’s storm persists, there are many people working behind the scenes to clear the roads, and some are putting in long hours. The weather this week has been a testament to everyone’s endurance, especially those clearing the roads. These cots used by snowplow operators to sleep at work in between shifts show the fortitude of Public Works, who are working during this week’s storm.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO