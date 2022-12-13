Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Driver, 8 migrants detained after chase in stolen pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A driver and eight migrants were detained after a police chase with a stolen truck early Monday morning, Houston police say. According to police, the incident began around 2 a.m. when officers ran a license plate on a pickup truck, and it came back as stolen from another vehicle.
cw39.com
2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
Click2Houston.com
Shooting on METRORail leaves 1 shot, officer injured in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person was shot inside a METRORail train on Saturday, according to Houston police. Officials say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Main Street near Ruth Street at around 2:20 p.m. The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the...
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
cw39.com
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
cw39.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head at Montrose bar, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Sunday night outside a bar in the Montrose area of Houston. Houston police say the victim and a man were seen arguing inside the bar named Lola’s Depot at 2327 Grant Street, but they left.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
kurv.com
1 Dead, 3 Injured In Houston Bar Shooting
One person is dead and three people are injured following a shooting outside a Houston bar. Police say a fight outside the south side nightclub led to the violence. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. where they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. A man...
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a chaotic crowd fighting and running away as shots were being fired.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
thesource.com
Another Rap RICO: 14 Alleged Members of Sauce Walka’s ‘The Sauce Factory’ Hit with Gun and Drugs Charges
This past Thursday, the FBI and Houston Police Department arrested members of The Sauce Factory group for various crimes. TSF was created by Sauce Walka, born Albert Walker Mondane. According to Fox 26 Houston, 14 members of TSF were arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a “Glock switch,” and being...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Man arrested in shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities say
HOUSTON, Texas — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities said. Ivory Duke Williams was taken into custody without incident and charged with the murder of Wild, whose real name was LePreston Porter, during the early hours of Feb. 25 in Houston, according to a city news release.
2 women charged after wild police chase tore up yards and caused crashes in NW Houston
The chase began after officers received a call of a stolen vehicle. This isn't the first car theft charge for the 41-year-old driver, records show.
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
