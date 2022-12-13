ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Houston Bar Shooting

One person is dead and three people are injured following a shooting outside a Houston bar. Police say a fight outside the south side nightclub led to the violence. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. where they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. A man...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy