50 Cent Jokingly Uses Arrest Of ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr To Promote Show’s Season 2 Return

Never shying away from a promo opportunity, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got in a plug for the Season 2 premiere date of Starz’s drama series BMF in a light-hearted Instagram post trolling the show’s lead actor Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Flenory Jr. stars as his father, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in BMF , which is executive produced by Jackson. Flenory Jr. was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday after a gun was found in his luggage, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Flenory Jr., who did not have a carry permit was taken into custody and booked for introducing a firearm into the sterile area of an airport which is a felony. The gun was not loaded but police found a 15-round magazine, according to TMZ. Flenory Jr. was booked into the Broward County Jail and released after posting a $2,500 bond.

In an Instagram post, Jackson noted the life-imitating-art irony of the situation, joking “what the fvck ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. 😠BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”

Based on a true story, BMF chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee”, played by Da’Vinchi, who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture.

Flenory Jr.’s father “Big Meech” was the actual leader of the Black Mafia Family and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering. He is expected to be released in 2028.