Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Capitol riot: Committee to seek charges for Trump - reports
The congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot will reportedly recommend three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives select committee will seek an unprecedented charge of insurrection against a former US president, according to US media. The panel is expected to publish its final report...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
BBC
US to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity
The US justice department has moved to end the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offences, ending a policy widely seen as racist. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memo that the policy "drives unwarranted racial disparities in our criminal justice system". President Joe Biden had backed ditching...
BBC
Christian nationalists - wanting to put God into US government
New battle lines are being drawn in the US by a right-wing Christian movement set on what it sees as its divine mission - to spread its beliefs and messages using political power. So what is Christian nationalism and why is it flourishing now?. Thousands of people hungry for an...
BBC
Ukraine: Homelessness fears for refugees as UK hosts face costs crisis
Ukrainian refugees could end up homeless because UK families cannot afford to keep accommodating them, one host in South Yorkshire has warned. Monthly payments for families who have hosted refugees for a year are to rise from £350 to £500 in 2023, ministers said last week. But that...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Nigeria election: Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering
A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
BBC
North Korea country profile
For decades North Korea has been one of the world's most secretive societies. It is one of the few countries still under nominally communist rule. North Korea's nuclear ambitions have exacerbated its rigidly maintained isolation from the rest of the world. The country emerged in 1948 from the chaos following...
BBC
China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves
A top Chinese health official says he believes China is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid infections this winter. The country is seeing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month. The latest official figures appear to show a relatively...
Comments / 0