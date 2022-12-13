ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Capitol riot: Committee to seek charges for Trump - reports

The congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot will reportedly recommend three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives select committee will seek an unprecedented charge of insurrection against a former US president, according to US media. The panel is expected to publish its final report...
US to end crack and powder cocaine sentencing disparity

The US justice department has moved to end the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offences, ending a policy widely seen as racist. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memo that the policy "drives unwarranted racial disparities in our criminal justice system". President Joe Biden had backed ditching...
Ukraine: Homelessness fears for refugees as UK hosts face costs crisis

Ukrainian refugees could end up homeless because UK families cannot afford to keep accommodating them, one host in South Yorkshire has warned. Monthly payments for families who have hosted refugees for a year are to rise from £350 to £500 in 2023, ministers said last week. But that...
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body

The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
Nigeria election: Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
North Korea country profile

For decades North Korea has been one of the world's most secretive societies. It is one of the few countries still under nominally communist rule. North Korea's nuclear ambitions have exacerbated its rigidly maintained isolation from the rest of the world. The country emerged in 1948 from the chaos following...
China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves

A top Chinese health official says he believes China is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid infections this winter. The country is seeing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month. The latest official figures appear to show a relatively...

