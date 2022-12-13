Mrs. Mary Rhodes Finlay passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the age of 91 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Spring Hill, AL to parents Oris G. Rhodes and Mavis R. Rhodes. She moved to Goshen AL after high school and married Thomas W. Finlay JR who served in the Navy. After many years farming she and Thomas moved to Troy, AL to become entrepreneurs of several local businesses, most notably The Country Kitchen Restaurant for 40 years. She was a hard worker who loved to serve her community and was loved by many in return. Mary Finlay was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Finlay JR. She is survived by her son Thomas W. Finlay III of Troy, AL; Daughter, Virginia M. (Robert) Pettus of Dadeville, AL; grandchildren, J. Christopher (Austin) Mann of Marietta, GA, Jennifer (James) Cooper of Birmingham AL; great-grandchildren, Finlay, Grace, and Collins Mann of Marietta, GA, Olivia and Addilyn Cooper of Birgingham, AL; nephew Michael (Nan) Stinson of Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00P.M. to 3:00P.M. on December 18, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy, AL. Services will be held at Green Hills Chapel – Mausoleum at 3:00P.M. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Thomas in Green Hills Mausoleum.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO