Troy Messenger
Troy lands top-rated JUCO linebacker
On Monday, Dec. 19, East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr. announced his commitment to Troy University. Cattledge is ranked as a four-star linebacker by On3.com and is ranked as the No. 10 overall junior college (JUCO) prospect. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound linebacker is also ranked as the No. 2 linebacker by On3. Cattledge committed to Troy over other offers from schools like East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Washington State, McNeese State, Southeast Louisiana and Central Arkansas.
Troy Messenger
Saturday, December 17, 2022, Obituaries
Mrs. Mary Rhodes Finlay passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the age of 91 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Spring Hill, AL to parents Oris G. Rhodes and Mavis R. Rhodes. She moved to Goshen AL after high school and married Thomas W. Finlay JR who served in the Navy. After many years farming she and Thomas moved to Troy, AL to become entrepreneurs of several local businesses, most notably The Country Kitchen Restaurant for 40 years. She was a hard worker who loved to serve her community and was loved by many in return. Mary Finlay was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Finlay JR. She is survived by her son Thomas W. Finlay III of Troy, AL; Daughter, Virginia M. (Robert) Pettus of Dadeville, AL; grandchildren, J. Christopher (Austin) Mann of Marietta, GA, Jennifer (James) Cooper of Birmingham AL; great-grandchildren, Finlay, Grace, and Collins Mann of Marietta, GA, Olivia and Addilyn Cooper of Birgingham, AL; nephew Michael (Nan) Stinson of Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00P.M. to 3:00P.M. on December 18, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy, AL. Services will be held at Green Hills Chapel – Mausoleum at 3:00P.M. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Thomas in Green Hills Mausoleum.
Troy Messenger
Local players earn All-State honors
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its 2022 All-State Team and a number of players in The Messenger’s coverage area earned All-State honors. A total of six Charles Henderson Trojans, two Pike County Bulldogs and one Goshen Eagle made the various ASWA All-State teams.
Troy Messenger
Cure Bowl Champs: Troy outlasts UTSA
The No. 24-ranked Troy Trojans (12-2) capped off an eye-popping turnaround season with an 18-12 win over the No. 25-ranked UTSA Roadrunners (11-3) in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16. Despite struggling for much of the game offensively, the Trojan defense – which has...
Troy Messenger
County battle: Charles Henderson bests Pike County
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hosted the Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Saturday in a county matchup with CHHS winning both games. In the girls’ game, Charles Henderson jumped out to an 8-7 lead in the first quarter and held a slim 19-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Trojans, though, stretched the lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter. CHHS then dominated the fourth quarter 18-5, off a nine-point explosive from Madison Ousley in the period. Ousley would finish the game with 14 points, while KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 19 points. Ivy White led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and T. Green added eight points in the loss.
Troy Messenger
CHHS opens wrestling season
The Charles Henderson High School wrestling team opened up its 2022-2023 season on the mat with a home dual against Brewbaker Tech on Dec. 16. The Trojans finished off the dual with a 42-6 loss to Brewbaker Tech, going 1-2 on the mat during the afternoon. Brewbaker Tech’s Zachery McCree (132 pounds), Jacob Mickles (145 pounds), Robert Harbison (152 pounds), Ian Montgomery (160 pounds) and Devion Madison (182 pounds) all won via forfeit.
Troy Messenger
Punter’s big night propels Trojans
Troy senior Kieffer Punter had a career night as the Troy Trojans (8-4) men’s basketball team picked up a 77-71 road win over the Southeast Louisiana Lions (5-7) on Dec. 17. Troy’s win over the Lions not only snapped a four-game road losing streak but it also gave the Trojans a bit of redemption after losing to Southeast Louisiana last season.
