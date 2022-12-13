ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

2 men face federal charges in series of Toledo-area robberies

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiHuK_0jhOjiZE00

Two men face federal charges linked to a series of 16 armed robberies throughout the Toledo area over the past two years.

Brandon K. Benner faces three counts each of Hobbs Act robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, for robberies on Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 22 of this year. Mr. Benner was arrested Dec. 2, according to court records.

Anthony D. Barber, faces only one charge of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery. Mr. Barber was also arrested on Dec. 2.

The Hobbs Act is a federal law that prohibits robbery or extortion affecting interstate commerce. According to court documents, because the robberies took place mainly at gas stations, they qualified as affecting business between states.

Mr. Benner and Mr. Barber have not been indicted by a federal grand jury, and likely won’t be until next year. Claire Cahoon, a public defender representing Mr. Barber, said the complaint constitutes a preliminary charge.

“The process is, a complaint is filed because law enforcement have brought evidence to a magistrate judge to determine if there’s probable cause to go forward with the judge,” Ms. Cahoon said. “It’s kind of like a preliminary charge, and now that the complaint has been filed, it’ll go to a grand jury and they’ll decide whether or not to indict the charge.”

Both Mr. Benner and Mr. Barber waived their rights to indictment within 30 days of being arrested, moving to exclude the time from Dec. 5, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023 from that limit. Court documents said their defense counsel needed more time to discuss the cases with their clients but provided no further details on the delay.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaints filed against the two men detailed all 16 robberies, which occurred between Nov. 21, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2022. They almost always involved gas stations and were almost always carried out at gunpoint. They took place all over the city, with some locations targeted more than once. One particular Stop & Go gas station in the 3500 block of West Alexis Road was hit three times.

Some claimed losses of more than $1,000. The affidavit, written by a special agent with the FBI’s Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force, listed as evidence video surveillance footage, phone location records, and clothing matching descriptions of the suspects.

In the affidavit, Mr. Evans wrote that Mr. Benner’s cell phone was identified as being in the area of 11 of the 16 robberies at around the time they occurred. Mr. Barber’s phone was alleged to be in the area of nine of the robberies.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Darrell A. Clay ordered both Mr. Barber and Mr. Benner to be detained while awaiting indictment. For Mr. Benner specifically, Judge Clay concluded that the weight of the evidence against him was so strong, and he was subject to such a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted, that detention was warranted.

If charged and convicted, Mr. Benner could face 20 years in prison for robbery with up to a $250,000 fine, plus a mandatory minimum term of seven years in prison served consecutively for use of a firearm. The use of a firearm charge also comes with a fine of up to $250,000.

Mr. Barber was granted a $10,000 appearance bond, with conditions of release set on Dec. 6. Mr. Benner was also handed a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond, as well as a curfew and location monitoring if he was to be released. Court records did not specify whether he or Mr. Barber had been released as of Dec. 13.

The Toledo office of the U.S. Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Thursday afternoon who reportedly showed up for work with a hatchet, loaded Ruger revolver with four speed loaders of ammunition, two expandable batons, two karambit style knives in holsters on his belt, a straight blade knife, and a shipping envelope with numerous syringes and vials of testosterone.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wbnowqct.com

A Bust In Napoleon

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
NAPOLEON, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police search for wanted man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Maumee Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a black Toyota Prius which was operated by Arzell Melvin Bonner. The pursuit ended in Wood County and the vehicle was found parked in...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

RHINO Serves Search Warrant in Adrian Early Friday Morning

Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) served a search warrant in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of E. Michigan Street in the City of Adrian early this morning. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy