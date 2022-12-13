2 men face federal charges in series of Toledo-area robberies

Two men face federal charges linked to a series of 16 armed robberies throughout the Toledo area over the past two years.

Brandon K. Benner faces three counts each of Hobbs Act robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, for robberies on Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 22 of this year. Mr. Benner was arrested Dec. 2, according to court records.

Anthony D. Barber, faces only one charge of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery. Mr. Barber was also arrested on Dec. 2.

The Hobbs Act is a federal law that prohibits robbery or extortion affecting interstate commerce. According to court documents, because the robberies took place mainly at gas stations, they qualified as affecting business between states.

Mr. Benner and Mr. Barber have not been indicted by a federal grand jury, and likely won’t be until next year. Claire Cahoon, a public defender representing Mr. Barber, said the complaint constitutes a preliminary charge.

“The process is, a complaint is filed because law enforcement have brought evidence to a magistrate judge to determine if there’s probable cause to go forward with the judge,” Ms. Cahoon said. “It’s kind of like a preliminary charge, and now that the complaint has been filed, it’ll go to a grand jury and they’ll decide whether or not to indict the charge.”

Both Mr. Benner and Mr. Barber waived their rights to indictment within 30 days of being arrested, moving to exclude the time from Dec. 5, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023 from that limit. Court documents said their defense counsel needed more time to discuss the cases with their clients but provided no further details on the delay.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaints filed against the two men detailed all 16 robberies, which occurred between Nov. 21, 2020, and Nov. 8, 2022. They almost always involved gas stations and were almost always carried out at gunpoint. They took place all over the city, with some locations targeted more than once. One particular Stop & Go gas station in the 3500 block of West Alexis Road was hit three times.

Some claimed losses of more than $1,000. The affidavit, written by a special agent with the FBI’s Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force, listed as evidence video surveillance footage, phone location records, and clothing matching descriptions of the suspects.

In the affidavit, Mr. Evans wrote that Mr. Benner’s cell phone was identified as being in the area of 11 of the 16 robberies at around the time they occurred. Mr. Barber’s phone was alleged to be in the area of nine of the robberies.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Darrell A. Clay ordered both Mr. Barber and Mr. Benner to be detained while awaiting indictment. For Mr. Benner specifically, Judge Clay concluded that the weight of the evidence against him was so strong, and he was subject to such a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted, that detention was warranted.

If charged and convicted, Mr. Benner could face 20 years in prison for robbery with up to a $250,000 fine, plus a mandatory minimum term of seven years in prison served consecutively for use of a firearm. The use of a firearm charge also comes with a fine of up to $250,000.

Mr. Barber was granted a $10,000 appearance bond, with conditions of release set on Dec. 6. Mr. Benner was also handed a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond, as well as a curfew and location monitoring if he was to be released. Court records did not specify whether he or Mr. Barber had been released as of Dec. 13.

The Toledo office of the U.S. Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.