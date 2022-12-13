Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
WSET
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
WSET
Operation Holiday Spirit Helps Support Area Veterans; You Can Donate Now!
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Operation Holiday Spirit is giving a gift that veterans are wishing for! At Virginia Veterans Care Center they are looking to give this holiday season and support our veterans and their spouses. In the season of giving, Emily gives us a look at what the center has to offer.
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
WSET
Liberty football helps deliver holiday cheer for Toys for Tots
BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Twice on Sunday, Liberty Flames football players found themselves with a full work load. After a full practice in the morning at the Miami Dolphins practice facility, many players and coaches then headed to the Palm Beach warehouse for Toys for Tots, helping to organize and load tens of thousands of toys to be delivered this week - right on time for Christmas.
WSET
Danville nonprofit hosting 'Big Christmas Giveaway' to hand out toys, clothes and more
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A Danville nonprofit is giving back in a big way this holiday. God's Final Call and Warning is holding a "Big Christmas Giveaway" on Sunday. SEE ALSO: Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'. They are expected to give out toys,...
WSET
'Santa in the Park:' One Community One Voice to hand out toys at Miller Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, One Community One Voice is bringing Santa Claus to the Hill City. According to the organization's Facebook page, their "Santa in the Park" event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Miller Park, at the Park Avenue entrance. Santa's mailbox will...
WSET
Lynchburg Wreaths Across America celebrates 15 years of honoring veterans
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wreaths Across America celebrated veterans today all over the U.S. Lynchburg held its 15th annual ceremony at The Old City Cemetery off Taylor Street. Over 300 people attended to show their support for America's patriots. Jeannine Golden is the Co-Chairman of the Wreaths Across America...
WSET
Not So Obvious Symptoms of Skin Cancer You Should Know
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Doctors at Ridgeview Dermatology want you to check your skin! One in four people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. All the symptoms of skin cancer aren't that obvious though. Emily talked with doctors there to find out what you need to keep an eye out for.
WSET
Brookneal Elementary holds Christmas dinner celebration for students and families
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — Families at Brookneal Elementary School gathered for a Christmas celebration they'll always remember. The school held a special Christmas dinner event for students and their families at Glendale Manor. Principal Keith Bennett said they had 900 people RSVP. He said he wants this to be...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Santa Claus is getting some help to deliver toys thanks to two organizations on the Southside. On Friday, the Danville Police Department held its third annual Blue Helpers Toy Drive at Sam's Club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the final day, UPS joined...
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WSET
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
WSET
Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
WSET
'Potted Potter,' a Harry Potter parody coming to the Academy in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A "Harry Potter" parody show is coming to the Hill City in 2023. The Academy Center of the Arts announced that “Potted Potter” is coming on April 27, 2023, in the Historic Academy Theatre. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Playing to...
WSET
Apartment homes riddled with bullets on Early Street; LPD searches for suspects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two apartment homes in the Hill City were riddled with bullets overnight on Monday, the Lynchburg Police Department shared. At 12:16 a.m., LPD said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. Officers responded to the scene and found...
WSET
Chilly temps the week before Christmas to drop even lower around holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our chilly weekend will roll right into a chilly work week ahead. When you see some of the temperatures coming our way by Christmas weekend, the first part of the week will feel like a heat wave!. This afternoon features a blend of sunshine and...
WSET
Crews rescue woman trapped inside of SUV after accident on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Crews are cleaning up following an accident on Monday morning in Lynchburg. It happened in the 7900 block of Timberlake Road. This is next to Wendy's and across the street from the brand-new Chipotle. Officers said an SUV got hit by another vehicle on the...
Comments / 0