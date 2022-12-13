ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Liberty football helps deliver holiday cheer for Toys for Tots

BOCA RATON, FL (WSET) — Twice on Sunday, Liberty Flames football players found themselves with a full work load. After a full practice in the morning at the Miami Dolphins practice facility, many players and coaches then headed to the Palm Beach warehouse for Toys for Tots, helping to organize and load tens of thousands of toys to be delivered this week - right on time for Christmas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Wreaths Across America celebrates 15 years of honoring veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Wreaths Across America celebrated veterans today all over the U.S. Lynchburg held its 15th annual ceremony at The Old City Cemetery off Taylor Street. Over 300 people attended to show their support for America's patriots. Jeannine Golden is the Co-Chairman of the Wreaths Across America...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Not So Obvious Symptoms of Skin Cancer You Should Know

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Doctors at Ridgeview Dermatology want you to check your skin! One in four people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. All the symptoms of skin cancer aren't that obvious though. Emily talked with doctors there to find out what you need to keep an eye out for.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Most Common Signs of Hearing Loss

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Doctors at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center say untreated hearing loss can cause rapid cognitive decline. There are some common signs you can look out for in your loved ones to know whether they should go see an audiologist. Emily went to center to find out why it's so important to not ignore any warning signs.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy