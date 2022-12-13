As 2022 wraps up, Talking Politics host Adam Reilly is joined by Joan Vennochi of the Boston Globe, Yawu Miller of the Bay State Banner and GBH News politics editor Peter Kadzis to look back at the most significant political stories of the soon-to-be-bygone year. The panel sizes up the surprisingly undramatic 2022 Massachusetts governor's race, the Mass. GOP's slide into irrelevance, the passage of two transformative ballot questions, tension between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, the woeful state of the MBTA, and the ongoing issues related to homelessness and substance use near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.

