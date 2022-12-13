ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Spun

Larry Brown Sports

Mike Leach had strategic reason for his legendary media comments?

Mike Leach was one of the most unique personalities in sports history, and there have been many reminders of that since the college football legend died on Tuesday. What many people did not know, however, is that there may have been a legitimate strategy behind some of Leach’s unique exchanges with the media.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: The NCAA Announces Its New President

The NCAA announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president on Thursday. Baker's term starts March 1, 2023, nearly three months after his second term as governor ends. Baker, a former Harvard basketball player during the 1977-78 season, has no former collegiate administrative ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

