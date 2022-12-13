Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Nick Saban visits Ocean Springs ahead of Bray Hubbard signing
Hubbard is an Alabama commit who is expected to sign with Tide next week.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Mississippi State Reportedly Names New Head Coach Following Mike Leach's Death
Mississippi State has promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach. The deal has yet to be finalized but is expected to be a four-year contract, Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday. The news comes two days after former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died at age 61. Arnett was ...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Bryce Young Reportedly Make Decision On Playing In The Sugar Bowl
For years, draft-eligible college football players have opted to skip their teams' bowl games in increasing numbers order to start preparing for the NFL Draft. Two of the game's biggest stars are bucking that trend in a major way this season. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that Alabama ...
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
Mike Leach had strategic reason for his legendary media comments?
Mike Leach was one of the most unique personalities in sports history, and there have been many reminders of that since the college football legend died on Tuesday. What many people did not know, however, is that there may have been a legitimate strategy behind some of Leach’s unique exchanges with the media.
Complete 2022 college football bowl schedule
The college bowl season kicks off Dec. 16 and will continue into the new year right up to the National Championship game on Jan. 9. There are 43 games on the schedule over the next three weeks, and there will be no shortage of action to take in and draft prospects to watch.
Breaking: The NCAA Announces Its New President
The NCAA announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president on Thursday. Baker's term starts March 1, 2023, nearly three months after his second term as governor ends. Baker, a former Harvard basketball player during the 1977-78 season, has no former collegiate administrative ...
Ole Miss will host a few notable official visitors this weekend
The weekend before early signing day, Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will host several key high school and transfer portal targets.
