Related
numberfire.com
Week 15's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 15's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Chiefs in Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 15's game against the Houston Texans. Toney has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Sunday for the first time since Week 11. Our models expect him to see 3.8 targets against Houston. Toney's Week...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/19/22: Will the Bucks Cover as Road Favorites Against the Pelicans?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
P.J. Washington (personal) not listed on Charlotte's Saturday injury report
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (personal) is not listed on Sunday's injury report versus the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game for personal reasons, Washington is expected to return on Sunday. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Washington to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Washington's projection includes 12.6 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (knee) active for Celtics without minutes restriction on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will make his season debut after he missed extended time while recovering from left knee surgery. In 17.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 5.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a surprise victory in Baker Mayfield's debut. Can they notch another and end the Green Bay Packers' slim playoff hopes? numberFire's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his read on the traditional markets, which player props stand out on both sides, and his favorite touchdown bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against San Antonio. Butler's Saturday projection includes 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Miami on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to deal with a shoulder injury but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against San Antonio. Strus' Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. James is expected to play on Sunday after he was listed as probable. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 48.6 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.4 points, 7.8...
