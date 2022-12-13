ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brinks armored car robber given early release from prison

NYACK – Mutulu Shakur, one of the 1981 Brinks Armored-truck robbers in Rockland County that left two Nyack police officers and a security guard dead, has been released from prison. The 72-year-old former Black Liberation Army was released because the US Parole Commission was found, because of his weak...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The suspect and the […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there

Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suicide at Wallkill motel

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie street gang member sentenced for 2016 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A federal court judge sentenced a Poughkeepsie man to 25 years in prison for his participation in the activities of a Poughkeepsie street gang, including the 2016 murder of Caval Haylett and the distribution of heroin. Dimetri Moseley had previously pled guilty to participating in racketeering...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Driver Tases Little Ferry Impound Lot Owner Over Seized Vehicle, Police Charge

An out-of-state driver Tasered the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot when he couldn't immediately get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ

