Mid-Hudson News Network
Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brinks armored car robber given early release from prison
NYACK – Mutulu Shakur, one of the 1981 Brinks Armored-truck robbers in Rockland County that left two Nyack police officers and a security guard dead, has been released from prison. The 72-year-old former Black Liberation Army was released because the US Parole Commission was found, because of his weak...
Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The suspect and the […]
Paterson School Shooting Threats: Loaded Guns Found On Three Teens, One Of Them 15
A trio of teens were all found armed with loaded guns after a brawl broke out at JFK High School in Paterson and two juveniles threatened to shoot up the place, authorities said. Officers stationed at the school separated the students and found one of them, a 17-year-old, carrying a...
'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say
A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County. Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. When the first officer...
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
New York Woman Found Dead Days After Reported Missing, Police Say
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman was found days after she was reported missing. New York State Police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18, that Onondaga County resident Susan Mills was found dead in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles.
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say
An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Police: Two suspects wanted for robbing Baldwin smoke shop at gunpoint
After 8 p.m. Thursday, detectives say two men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Shop on Merrick Road, held a handgun to an employee and demanded money.
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Yaphank Armed Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station. The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road. According to Suffolk County Police, the man,...
Harrison police officer’s traffic stop leads to arrest of Maryland suspect
Harrison police say officer Michael Forgione noticed an expired New Jersey temporary plate on a car on Westchester Avenue Thursday night.
Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton
The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said. The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address,...
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suicide at Wallkill motel
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie street gang member sentenced for 2016 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A federal court judge sentenced a Poughkeepsie man to 25 years in prison for his participation in the activities of a Poughkeepsie street gang, including the 2016 murder of Caval Haylett and the distribution of heroin. Dimetri Moseley had previously pled guilty to participating in racketeering...
Out-Of-State Driver Tases Little Ferry Impound Lot Owner Over Seized Vehicle, Police Charge
An out-of-state driver Tasered the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot when he couldn't immediately get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
