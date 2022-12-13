Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 16
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Week 15's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 15's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) plans to play Monday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) intends to play Monday against the Phoenix Suns. Reaves was bothered by some ankle soreness in Sunday night's game against the Washington Wizards, but he plans to play through it in the second leg of the back-to-back. The medical staff will likely have the final say on Reaves' status, but Dennis Schroder could be in line for more minutes.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/19/22: Will the Bucks Cover as Road Favorites Against the Pelicans?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against San Antonio. Butler's Saturday projection includes 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
PJ Washington (personal) starting Sunday for Hornets; Jalen McDaniels back to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. Jalen McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Spencer Dinwiddie (knee injury recovery)
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bullock will join the Mavericks' first unit after Spencer Dinwiddie was held out for knee injury recovery purposes. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Bullock to score 17.3 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 6.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Chiefs in Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 15's game against the Houston Texans. Toney has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Sunday for the first time since Week 11. Our models expect him to see 3.8 targets against Houston. Toney's Week...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Garrison Mathews (illness) out again Monday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mathews is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Saturday. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Orlando. In 24 games this season, Mathews is averaging 5.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
