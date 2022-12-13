YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – N. Jean Kniska, our beloved mother, at the age of 92, was peacefully called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born April 21, 1930, in Conway, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Winifred (Sarsfield) Sebastian. Her mother and father passed when she was very young. She attended Conway Public Schools and was loved and raised by Paul and Carmel Pica. She spent the majority of her lifetime in Youngstown, Ohio.

