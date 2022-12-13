Read full article on original website
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Marie S. Osborne, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Osborne went home to her Lord on Wednesday, December 14,2022. She was born February 11, 1929, eldest daughter of Carl Stephenson and Thema Slagle. She attended Youngstown City Schools but dropped out her junior year to become caregiver to her two younger siblings, so...
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Peter J. LoCicero, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022. Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero. He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason. He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady...
N. Jean Kniska, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – N. Jean Kniska, our beloved mother, at the age of 92, was peacefully called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born April 21, 1930, in Conway, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Winifred (Sarsfield) Sebastian. Her mother and father passed when she was very young. She attended Conway Public Schools and was loved and raised by Paul and Carmel Pica. She spent the majority of her lifetime in Youngstown, Ohio.
Herbert Carl Duwe, Negely, Ohio
NEGELY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Carl Duwe, 92, of Negley, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at UPMC McCandless, Pittsburgh. He was born on July 18, 1930, in Webster, New York, son of the late Carl and Erma Grabau Duwe. Herbert had a strong faith and was a member...
Raymond J. Rubino, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Rubino, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born May 14, 1939 in Coitsville at home, the fifth of six children born to Eugene and Angeline Perno Rubino. Ray, a graduate of North High School, served...
Charles M. “Chuck” Blyler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles M. Blyler, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Charles passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Sheperd of the Valley of Poland. Chuck,...
Jeffrey L. Tyree, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Tyree, of Berlin Center, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., in Salem North Healthcare Center. He was 53. Jeffrey was born on November 21, 1969, in Parma, the son of the late Lennis and Alice Dawson Tyree. He...
Judy Ann Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Davis, 56 passed away suddenly Friday evening, December 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born December 19, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward E. and Rose M. Davis Carter. Judy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1984.
Thomas Holmes Leonard, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Holmes Leonard passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. He was born January 30, 1946 in Lackawanna, New York. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Tom also worked for New York Central Railroad. He is survived by his wife,...
Charles “Chuck” Mascarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Mascarella, 68, died on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, surrounded by his family. Chuck was born on June 18, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Fabrizio) Mascarella. He was a 1972...
Larry F. Tooker, Liberty, Ohio
LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry F. Tooker, age 83 of Liberty Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Larry was born November 10, 1939 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan a son of Harris and Myra Gephart Tooker. He was a horticulturist at Mill...
William A. Grieb, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Grieb, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio. He was born March 8, 1945 in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of the late William A., Sr. and Mildred France (Daerr) Grieb. William was a veteran...
Thomas Lee D’Amore Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee D’Amore, Hermitage, peacefully passed Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home after an extended illness, with his son by his side. He was 75. He was born December 6, 1947, to Leo and Donna (Grubeck) D’Amore in Campbell, Ohio. He attended St....
Jeffrey Martin Luther, Grove City, PA
GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Martin Luther, 58, died unexpectedly Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Jeff was born on June 21, 1964, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Donna Lee (Kren) and Martin Stanley Luther. He was a 1982 graduate of Badger...
Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, Elkton, Ohio
ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, 80, passed away peacefully at 2:48 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home following a recent brief illness. Mr. Westover was born March 18, 1942, in Elkton, a son of the late Ross J. and Beatrice O. “Bea”...
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
Aretha Mae Flint McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aretha Mae Flint, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aretha was born June 23, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard Dixon and Vertis M. Flint. She attended The Rayen School in...
Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Sr. 79, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone House in Cleveland, Ohio. Lemuel was born December 31, 1943 in Ackmar, Alabama, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Hinson...
