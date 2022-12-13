Michigan orchard using technology to fight food waste

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Food waste is a growing issue across the country, but now researchers are looking at high-tech packaging to stop food from ending up in a landfill.

In 2019, around 35% of the 229 million tons of food available in the U.S. went unsold or uneaten, according to ReFED. That food was worth around $418 billion.

In an effort to lessen food waste, restaurants, food companies and even farmers are turning to chemistry and physics.

Wittenbach Orchards in Michigan has started using sachets developed by Hazel Technologies, which include temperature control and oxygen deprivation to keep apples as fresh as possible, even months after harvest.

Others are developing digital sensors that can tell more precisely than a label when meat is safe to consume.

Eventually, Hazel Technologies says its tech could go right into grocery packaging.

Another upside is that keeping produce from rotting means less methane, a problematic greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change and gets released into the atmosphere.

