Chanukah in Michiana

Police are searching for Michael Delaney. Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday.
MICHIANA, MI
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County

A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

BENTON HARBOR, MI
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays

BENTON HARBOR, MI
North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on County Road 31 just north of County Road 46 just before 5:30 a.m. when it left the road and drove down an embankment. The Jeep then hit a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
MISHAWAKA, IN
2nd Chance Pet: Nike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Nike check out the video above!. If you want to adopt...
BRISTOL, IN
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pet Vet: Separation Anxiety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes pets have an odd way of telling us that they miss us when we go away. Chewing on things and acting anxious are some common signs, and it got even more complicated as newly adopted pets experienced the return to the workforce of their pet parents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
'Feed Out Friends'

MICHIGAN CITY, IN

