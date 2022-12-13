Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Carlyle's search for new CEO is seen stretching into next year
Carlyle Group's search for a new chief executive officer is expected to extend into the new year, dashing hopes among investors and insiders for a swift resolution to its leadership limbo. The board has a list of candidates that includes credit head Mark Jenkins, 55, and private equity investment chief...
This Week: Nike earns, home sales, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Nike’s latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results. Analysts predict the athletic shoe and apparel maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. That would be in line with Nike’s first-quarter results, when the company’s bottom line took a hit as it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Nike reports its quarterly results Tuesday.
After this year's IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief
Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis - and bankers don't expect a revival anytime soon. A mix of rising inflation and interest rate hikes aimed at taming it have hurt stock market valuations and eroded investor appetite for the high-growth IPO candidates that have driven deals in recent years. Just $207 billion have been raised this year from listings - 68% down versus last year - as a surge in flotations in China and the Middle East failed to make up for a frozen U.S. market.
Revlon's bankruptcy plan would wipe out stockholders, hand ownership to lenders
Revlon will likely pursue a debt restructuring that hands ownership of the company to lenders and wipes out stockholders, according to an agreement between the bankrupt cosmetics giant and two key creditor groups. The company entered a restructuring support agreement with a critical lender group and its official committee of...
EIA: E&P finances surpass pre-pandemic levels
US oil and gas explorers and producers have not only recovered financially from the pandemic-related downturn, but their financial standing has surpassed pre-COVID levels. The Energy Information Administration reported that third-quarter results for 50 E&P companies showed they used improved cash flow from operations to increase capital expenditures and grow shareholder returns. The report suggests capital expenditures could increase 35% compared to 2021 due to more drilling and increased drilling costs related to supply chain restraints.
Oil price rally cut short by recession fears
An oil price rally that sent prices near $80 a barrel was undercut by week’s end as recession fears overshadowed plans by the US government to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange got off to a strong start, rising $2.15 Monday...
