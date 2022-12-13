Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis - and bankers don't expect a revival anytime soon. A mix of rising inflation and interest rate hikes aimed at taming it have hurt stock market valuations and eroded investor appetite for the high-growth IPO candidates that have driven deals in recent years. Just $207 billion have been raised this year from listings - 68% down versus last year - as a surge in flotations in China and the Middle East failed to make up for a frozen U.S. market.

