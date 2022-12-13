The Razorback women's basketball team continued its hot start to the season with its most impressive win so far. No. 21 Arkansas went into Omaha and took down No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday in the Hogs' first top-25 matchup of the season. The win improves Mike Neighbors' squad to...

