Fort Smith, AR

5newsonline.com

'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks lose two commitments from 2023 class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks lost two commitments from the 2023 class on Sunday. Four-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced on Twitter that he's decommitting from Arkansas, and will be making another commitment later in the week. The tight end from Eudora, Kansas is coming off an official visit...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Razorback defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols entering transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal. The redshirt senior will not play in the Liberty Bowl for Arkansas. The Springdale alum started in all 12 games this past season for the Razorbacks, posting 16 total tackles including one tackle for loss. Across...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Jalen Catalon enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has entered the transfer portal. The reshirt junior has endured season-ending injuries the previous two seasons. Catalon was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, and a preseason All-America selection the past two years. Catalon had reconstructive shoulder surgery after getting injured in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball defeats Bradley 76-57

Make it six straight wins for Razorback men's basketball. No. 10 Arkansas defeated Bradley 76-57 Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The Hogs improved to 10-1 on the season on the back of a dominant defensive effort, as the Razorbacks forced the Braves into 27 turnovers. Arkansas managed to turn that into 37 points off turnovers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

