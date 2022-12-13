Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
NBC 29 News
26-year-old professional soccer player may face execution in Iran for protesting government
(CNN) – A soccer player from Iran may face execution for participating in ongoing anti-government protests in the country, according to reports. The global soccer players’ union, FIFPRO, says it’s “shocked and sickened” by the reports that Amir Nasr-Azadani, a 26-year-old professional soccer player, could be executed.
