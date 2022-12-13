Read full article on original website
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
Police identify man who died after found with serious injuries in backyard of home
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
Firefighters responding to structure fire near Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire near Woodrow Road. Fire and EMS arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m. Limited information is available at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true. Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the...
Extreme cold headed for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air. Currently, I expect the...
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
Quiet weather next few days ahead of artic front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs tomorrow will be the warmest temperatures we will experience all week. Majority of the viewing area will be in the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds turn northwest in the evening as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with clear skies.
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
Arrington celebrates U.S. Naval Academy appointment for Monterey H.S. senior
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington visited Monterey High School today to honor senior Jon Weston Boutwell on his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy. Boutwell was accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, a rare occurrence with such competitive and prestigious programs. In recognition of his commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Congressman Arrington presented Boutwell with a special certificate and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.
Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic
HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston. The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead and were a force on the defensive end. Texas Tec forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone, converting into 26 points - 13 of those were credited to KJ Allen on 6-6 shooting. The Red Raiders went on a 23-0 run to extend themselves to a very comfortable halftime lead at 52-17.
Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football program, receive either their undergraduate or master’s degrees beginning Friday during commencement ceremonies at United Supermarkets Arena. “The end of each semester is always a time to celebrate as we...
