KHBS
Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
Fort Smith police found an 86-year-old woman last seen at the airport
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The woman has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 15. She was last known to be at the Fort Smith Regional Airport at around 1:30 p.m....
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Traffic light malfunction causes delays on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A traffic light malfunction is causing traffic delays in Fort Smith Sunday, Dec. 18, afternoon. The traffic light on 70th and Rogers is not working and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is directing traffic at this time. FSPD says there is no estimated time...
koamnewsnow.com
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's detective dies during Wreaths Across America escort
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was killed Saturday morning while working the Wreaths Across America escort in Bentonville, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway. According to a release from the sheriff's office, 51-year-old Det. Paul Daniel Newell was involved in a traffic accident...
La Herradura Western Wear now open in Fort Smith
The new store is located at 1200 South Waldron Road. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KHBS
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
Fort Smith Police Department’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign returns
The Fort Smith Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Safety Administration to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving with it's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
$500,000 awarded to Fort Smith father from gas station lottery ticket
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize today from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Folks—who is married with two children—plans to buy a house for his family with his winnings. He bought the ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart on 8401 Highway...
macaronikid.com
Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022
One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
KHBS
New mental health court program is underway in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A new mental health court is now underway in Crawford County. The voluntary court-sanctioned program can help nonviolent offenders who have an untreated mental illness stay out of jail. "There is clearly a huge need for it here and I'm excited about getting this started...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Housing Authority to build $10.4 million housing complex
A new low-income apartment complex is being built on the north side of Fort Smith near the Arkansas Oklahoma Fair grounds. Fort Smith Housing Authority Executive Director Mitch Minnick said the project would be a 56-unit low-income complex called Electric Park. According to the Fort Smith building permits, Compass Realty...
KHBS
Fiery wreck stops traffic near Bobby Hopper Tunnel, vehicles rerouted
WEST FORK, Ark. — A fiery series of wrecks near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel blocked traffic for most of the day Tuesday. Multiple accidents occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 49 southbound, near exit. The first wreck happened when a Corvette headed south ran into the middle concrete...
luxury-houses.net
This Mediterranean Estate in Fort Smith is One of The Largest Properties in Arkansas with over 18,000 SF of Living Spaces for Sale at $8.9 Million
9221 Moody Road Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas for Sale. 9221 Moody Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas is a Mediterranean estate on 20 acres with spectacular features including dramatic marble staircases and floors, Baccarat chandeliers, custom Italian mantles, impeccable trim work, gentlemen’s card room, game room, custom theater, and an indoor children’s play area with authentic redwood treehouse. This Home in Fort Smith offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9221 Moody Road, please contact Marshall Yantis (Phone: 479-883-2302) at Warnock Real Estate LLC for full support and perfect service.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
