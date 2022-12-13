ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
macaronikid.com

Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022

One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

New mental health court program is underway in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A new mental health court is now underway in Crawford County. The voluntary court-sanctioned program can help nonviolent offenders who have an untreated mental illness stay out of jail. "There is clearly a huge need for it here and I'm excited about getting this started...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving

ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Housing Authority to build $10.4 million housing complex

A new low-income apartment complex is being built on the north side of Fort Smith near the Arkansas Oklahoma Fair grounds. Fort Smith Housing Authority Executive Director Mitch Minnick said the project would be a 56-unit low-income complex called Electric Park. According to the Fort Smith building permits, Compass Realty...
luxury-houses.net

This Mediterranean Estate in Fort Smith is One of The Largest Properties in Arkansas with over 18,000 SF of Living Spaces for Sale at $8.9 Million

9221 Moody Road Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas for Sale. 9221 Moody Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas is a Mediterranean estate on 20 acres with spectacular features including dramatic marble staircases and floors, Baccarat chandeliers, custom Italian mantles, impeccable trim work, gentlemen’s card room, game room, custom theater, and an indoor children’s play area with authentic redwood treehouse. This Home in Fort Smith offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9221 Moody Road, please contact Marshall Yantis (Phone: 479-883-2302) at Warnock Real Estate LLC for full support and perfect service.
FORT SMITH, AR

