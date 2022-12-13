Read full article on original website
Police: Vehicle Stolen in Framingham Recovered in Leominster
FRAMINGHAM – On December 15 at 3:30 p.m. a vehicle was reported stolen at 54 Baldwin Avenue in Framingham. Framingham Police said the 2005 blue Hyundai Sonata was then recovered in Leominster on Friday, December 16. Leominster Police spokesperson said he could not comment on the individuals involved with...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Purse From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle. A motor vehicle breaking & entering was reported on Saturday, December 17 at 8;58 p.m. at 74 South Street. Framingham Police spokesperson said a “purse was taken” from an “unlocked vehicle.”. No suspect information was available.
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $4,000 On Credit Cards Stolen From Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of credit cards from a purse, over the weekend. “Several credit cards were stolen, possibly out of a purse, while at Panera Bread in Framingham,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt, Rachel Mickens. About $4,000 was charged on to the credit...
Framingham Police: Man Pulls Knife On Another Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a man, who pulled a knife during a disagreement with another man, on Thursday night, December 15, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Hollis and Winthrop streets for suspicious activity at 5:12 p.m. on December 15. “This was a civil matter...
Police: Money Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle in Potter Road Neighborhood
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Potter Road neighborhood for a vehicle burglary on Thursday, December 15. “Money” was taken from an “unlocked vehicle” parked at 29 Whittemore Road, said the Police spokesperson. Framingham Police have no suspect information on the 6;37 a.m. incident.
Framingham Police Investigating Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police investigating a report of gunshots in the Arlington Street neighborhood. Police were called to 183 Arlington Street on December 15 for a report of a gunshot at 11:28 p.m. Framingham police recovered shell casings at the scene, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 6 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Old Worcester Road on Friday, December 16 for a crash. The driver struck a utility pole at 6 a.m., said Framingham Police. No one was injured. No citation were issued.
Framingham Police Need Help Finding Man Missing Since December 6
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is attempting to locate Shaun O’Donoghue, who was reported missing on December 17. A third party stated that he has not seen or heard from O’Donoghue since December 6, when he said that he was going to Framingham, said Police today. “His last...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Dennison Avenue Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a 2-vehicle crash at Route 126 and Dennison Avenue on Thursday night, December 15. The 2-car crash happened at 7:34 p.m. at intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. One driver...
Framingham Police: One Injured in 3-Vehicle Saturday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Route 135 on Saturday night. The 3-vehicle crash happened at 20 Waverely Street at 10:31 p.m. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham, said the police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she said.
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
PHOTOS: Giant Electric Menorah Lit on First Night of Hanukkah in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Congregation Bais Chabad of Framingham lit a giant menorah to mark the start of Hanukkah tonight, December 18. Rabbi Yakov Lazaros lit the new electric menorah, with the help of City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky. Mayor Sisitsky attended the event on the Framingham Centre Common with...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Natick Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Man, 92
NATICK – Natick Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, 92. Natick resident Stanley Glista, 92 years of age, was reported missing today, December 16, said Natick Police on social media just before 2 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in...
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Shop With A Cop Helps 400+ Kids
FRAMINGHAM – “There is an entire aisle for Barbie?” asked one little girl as she shopped at Walmart Thursday night. “I want LEGO,” said a boy as he explored the toy aisles. One girl selected a baby in a tub. Another child selected Spiderman action figures.
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
Framingham Public Library Closing Early Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and its branch will close early on Saturday, December 24, due to Christmas. The Library will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26, due to the holiday.
About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power
ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
