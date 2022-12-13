ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Steals Purse From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle. A motor vehicle breaking & entering was reported on Saturday, December 17 at 8;58 p.m. at 74 South Street. Framingham Police spokesperson said a “purse was taken” from an “unlocked vehicle.”. No suspect information was available.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Pulls Knife On Another Man

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a man, who pulled a knife during a disagreement with another man, on Thursday night, December 15, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Hollis and Winthrop streets for suspicious activity at 5:12 p.m. on December 15. “This was a civil matter...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police investigating a report of gunshots in the Arlington Street neighborhood. Police were called to 183 Arlington Street on December 15 for a report of a gunshot at 11:28 p.m. Framingham police recovered shell casings at the scene, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Steals $200 Backpack

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World Wednesday for a shoplifter. Police responded to Public Lands at 1 Shoppers World at 3:41 p.m. on December 14. A suspect described as a white female, in her 30s, wearing dark clothes, walked out of the store with a $200 backpack without paying, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power

ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

