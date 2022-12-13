Read full article on original website
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
Syracuse adds JUCO offensive lineman J’onre Reed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added a second junior college player to its recruiting class Sunday. Offensive lineman J’onre Reed, who played at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, announced his commitment via Twitter. He made an official visit to SU this weekend. Reed is 6-foot-4 and 325...
D-lineman Oluwademilade Omopariola commits to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football picked up another addition to its 2023 recruiting class Sunday. Oluwademilade Omopariola, a defensive lineman from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter.
What’s up with the hard hat? Syracuse women’s blue-collar award fits the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. — At Buffalo, it was the lunch pail. At Westhill, it was the gold “W” chain. Now that Sue Ludwig and Felisha Legette-Jack are reunited at Syracuse, they knew they needed a way to reward players who make hustle plays and show the blue-collar mentality that originally drew them to each other back in their playing days for the Orange in the 1980s.
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Axe: Dino Babers holding Syracuse football together through turbulent offseason (so far)
Syracuse, N.Y. — In dealing with the transfer portal, hiring new coordinators, shoring up the 2023 recruiting class and preparing for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers has been busier than an elf in Santa’s workshop. Babers is orchestrating a fascinating mix...
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
SU flips commitment of Ty Gordon, class of 2023 Virginia defensive lineman
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just days until the early signing period for Division I football begins, Syracuse football is still adding to its class. Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Haymarket, Virginia, announced Saturday via Twitter he was flipping his commitment from Old Dominion to SU. Gordon attends Battlefield...
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
Rocky Long hired as Syracuse’s new defensive coordinator, replacing protégé Tony White
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has hired Rocky Long as its new defensive coordinator, and he’ll take his post immediately. His official hiring was confirmed Saturday via a news release from the team. Long, 72, was first reported as a target for the job Monday by ESPN’s Adam...
Syracuse basketball dispatches Cornell. Now it gets real in ACC play (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a tale of two halves at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Syracuse University basketball team played its best in the one that mattered more.
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream
It’s time to meet the ACC. Syracuse basketball faces Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and it will be all conference opponents for the Orange from here on out. The game will air nationwide on ESPNU, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
Dyaisha Fair leads Syracuse women to comeback win vs. Wake Forest in ACC opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Wake Forest battled through nine lead changes and three ties before the Orange separated from the Demon Deacons in a 67-58 victory on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Though Wake Forest led for most of the game, neither team led by double-digits until...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
Jim Boeheim fights off tears talking about Louis Orr: ‘It was hard coaching today’ (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim’s eyes moistened and his voice quivered. “It was hard coaching today,’’ he said. “Really hard.’’. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III boys soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY boys soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
