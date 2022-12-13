ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse adds JUCO offensive lineman J’onre Reed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added a second junior college player to its recruiting class Sunday. Offensive lineman J’onre Reed, who played at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, announced his commitment via Twitter. He made an official visit to SU this weekend. Reed is 6-foot-4 and 325...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s up with the hard hat? Syracuse women’s blue-collar award fits the bill

Syracuse, N.Y. — At Buffalo, it was the lunch pail. At Westhill, it was the gold “W” chain. Now that Sue Ludwig and Felisha Legette-Jack are reunited at Syracuse, they knew they needed a way to reward players who make hustle plays and show the blue-collar mentality that originally drew them to each other back in their playing days for the Orange in the 1980s.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

