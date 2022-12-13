Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Related
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
New York Woman Found Dead Days After Reported Missing, Police Say
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman was found days after she was reported missing. New York State Police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18, that Onondaga County resident Susan Mills was found dead in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles.
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend and Two Sons in Orange
A 42-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons in the city of Orange about a decade ago.
wwnytv.com
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York. According to the Legal Aid Society via Gothamist,
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
State police: Man found with illegal gun at Wappinger traffic stop; 2nd man had metal knuckles
State troopers say they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
glensidelocal.com
Philly man arrested for sharing picture of pointed gun at a manned police vehicle
Abington Township police charged Ramil Dyer, 22, of reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at a manned police vehicle in July. Dyer took and shared a photo of himself pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a uniformed Abington police officer inside a marked Abington police vehicle. Police said the officer in the vehicle was unaware a gun was pointed at him.
Man Robs McDonald’s in New York, Steals Cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets
Ba da ba ba DUHHH! Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently. Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Firefighter, stranger rescue man trapped in freezing water for over an hour after Central NY crash
Cortlandville, N.Y. — Johnathan Alteri was out early Friday morning plowing with his own pickup truck in Cortlandville when he received a notification of a crash nearby and jumped into action. Alteri, a firefighter in Cortlandville, was just about half a mile away from the pickup that had crashed...
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Update: Interstate 481 south lanes reopened after truck fire in DeWitt
Update as of 3:10 p.m.: All lanes of 481 south are reopened according to the Department of Transportation. N.Y. — Interstate 481 South in DeWitt is down to one lane as firefighters battle a fully involved truck fire, according to dispatches. At 1:52 p.m. a 911 caller reported a...
WCVB
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Department Rescues Person Trapped in Vehicle
The Cortlandville Fire Department today, December 16th in the early morning hours were dispatched to the area of Kinney Gulf Rd and Sweeney Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported car rollover. The occupant of the vehicle was still trapped inside the vehicle that went down into a...
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1