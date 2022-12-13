ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois congressman backs TikTok crackdown: 'This is a social media app with a political viewpoint'

By Andy Dahn
 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A suburban Congressman is among the sponsors of bipartisan legislation that takes aim at a popular, but controversial, social media app.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said while he understands that TikTok is incredibly popular, it’s also incredibly dangerous.

“Essentially, TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance, which is required to share information about its users with the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “And, it’s not allowed to disclose when it does so.”

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, is a co-sponsor of legislation introduced by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida that would force TikTok to be operated by Americans if it wants to be used in the United States.

“This is a social media app with a political viewpoint,” he said. “Its data is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Therefore, any user should take that into consideration before they put it on their phone.”

Data shows that two-thirds of American teenagers are using the TikTok platform.

