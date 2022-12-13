Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Shop with a Hero
The annual “Shop with a Hero” event that helps children across the region was held Saturday in Houston. The activity pairs children with representatives of fire departments, EMS, first responders, law enforcement and others for a shopping trip. The Houston Lions Club organized it. The chairman was club...
houstonherald.com
School board receives update on building trades project
Members of the Houston board of education held a meeting last week. •Recognized Angie Smith and Casey Merckling for their all-state honors in volleyball and football. Merckling led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance. •Received an update from Chris Reese, who oversees the building trades program. The district program...
houstonherald.com
Radio club recognizes those running its nightly system
The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club acknowledges the net controllers who ran the ham radio net nightly over the past year. The local net transmits nightly, every day of the year at 8:30 p.m. on the N0OMR repeater. All licensed operators are encouraged to check in, but anyone, licensed or not, is welcome to listen to the broadcast.
houstonherald.com
Emergency response drill planned Monday in downtown Houston
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. An emergency response exercise will be staged Monday morning in downtown Houston. From 8 a.m. until noon there will be multiple agencies participating in the county-wide drill. Some roads may be blocked off and traffic...
houstonherald.com
Accident seriously injures man southwest of Licking
A man from Licking was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night southwest of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dakota F. Jones, 25, travelled off Highway BB in a westbound 2017 Jeep Renegade that later struck a tree at about 10:30 p.m., said Tpr. Cathryn Davis of the patrol.
houstonherald.com
Houston police handle investigations
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Tamara Y. Pendergrass, 32, of Ava, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 13. •Cynthia A. MacPherson, 73, of 1800 13th St. in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while...
houstonherald.com
Weather Service: Cold temps to arrive in county, region later this week
The National Weather Service says cold temperatures will slam Texas County and the region this week. It said there is a high confidence that well below normal temperatures will arrive by mid- to late-next week with dangerous wind chills expected. Cold weather continues into the Christmas weekend.
houstonherald.com
Salem man charged after punching deputy
A Salem man faces multiple felony charges after an incident early Thursday in which he led a Texas County Sheriff’s Department on a high-speed vehicular chase and allegedly assaulted him, according to a report. Tommy J. Johnson, 41, of 1010 E. Pace St. in Salem, faces felony charges of...
houstonherald.com
Online auction raises $28,556 for Hospice of Care
Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation’s online auction that took place from Nov 21-30 was a success, raising a total of $28,556 for TCMH Hospice of Care. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts. All the funds raised benefit TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end-of-life and grief...
Comments / 0