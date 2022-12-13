ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

PHOTOS: Shop with a Hero

The annual “Shop with a Hero” event that helps children across the region was held Saturday in Houston. The activity pairs children with representatives of fire departments, EMS, first responders, law enforcement and others for a shopping trip. The Houston Lions Club organized it. The chairman was club...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

School board receives update on building trades project

Members of the Houston board of education held a meeting last week. •Recognized Angie Smith and Casey Merckling for their all-state honors in volleyball and football. Merckling led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance. •Received an update from Chris Reese, who oversees the building trades program. The district program...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Radio club recognizes those running its nightly system

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club acknowledges the net controllers who ran the ham radio net nightly over the past year. The local net transmits nightly, every day of the year at 8:30 p.m. on the N0OMR repeater. All licensed operators are encouraged to check in, but anyone, licensed or not, is welcome to listen to the broadcast.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Emergency response drill planned Monday in downtown Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. An emergency response exercise will be staged Monday morning in downtown Houston. From 8 a.m. until noon there will be multiple agencies participating in the county-wide drill. Some roads may be blocked off and traffic...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Accident seriously injures man southwest of Licking

A man from Licking was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night southwest of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dakota F. Jones, 25, travelled off Highway BB in a westbound 2017 Jeep Renegade that later struck a tree at about 10:30 p.m., said Tpr. Cathryn Davis of the patrol.
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston police handle investigations

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Tamara Y. Pendergrass, 32, of Ava, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 13. •Cynthia A. MacPherson, 73, of 1800 13th St. in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Salem man charged after punching deputy

A Salem man faces multiple felony charges after an incident early Thursday in which he led a Texas County Sheriff’s Department on a high-speed vehicular chase and allegedly assaulted him, according to a report. Tommy J. Johnson, 41, of 1010 E. Pace St. in Salem, faces felony charges of...
SALEM, MO
houstonherald.com

Online auction raises $28,556 for Hospice of Care

Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation’s online auction that took place from Nov 21-30 was a success, raising a total of $28,556 for TCMH Hospice of Care. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts. All the funds raised benefit TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end-of-life and grief...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy