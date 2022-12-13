ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Cause of death revealed for Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckbO6_0jhOeZ6i00

( KTLA ) – Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband, Ike.

Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told Entertainment Tonight . The coroner tells TMZ that the cancer was Stage 4.

The 62-year-old reportedly only struggled with cancer for three weeks before his death.

He also appeared to be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats and cholesterol in the artery walls.

The coroner reportedly claimed the manner of his death was “natural.”

Turner’s wife first reported the passing on Instagram .

“My god Ronnie Turner,” she wrote in a message saying goodbye to “my husband,” “my best friend” and “my baby.” She added that he was a “true angel” with a “huge soul.”

On Dec. 9, TMZ reported that 911 operators were called after Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived at his Encino home and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

Tina later paid tribute to her son in a social media post.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote on Instagram . “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Turner was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance and concerns are mounting over her whereabouts with the FBI and SBI now involved in the investigation. Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance […]
CORNELIUS, NC
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Life-threatening injuries reported after Greensboro crash on Martinsville Road, multiple people taken to hospital, EMS officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has life-threatening injuries, and multiple people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. This is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy