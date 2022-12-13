ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo.

They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for the West Virginia Public Safety Expo when collecting money.

‘Persistence is key’ for nontraditional West Virginia college grad who sang at commencement

The sheriff’s office released an audio recording of one of the calls, which can be heard below.

Letters have been sent to businesses to request sponsorship or ask them to purchase vendor space for the upcoming expo scheduled for May 10 through May 13, 2023.

Anyone who has been contacted by any other method should consider it a scam, said the sheriff’s office.

