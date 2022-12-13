247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO