Commitment Analysis: Close up look at new UCLA QB commit Dante Moore
247Sports takes a look at what UCLA is getting in their new QB commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore…. Recruiting: In one of the bigger recruiting shockers in recent memory, UCLA was able to flip Moore, who had been a solid commitment to Oregon since July. This wasn’t a case where UCLA was a close runner up when Moore initially committed and stayed on him throughout the process. They were never really in it for him at all, not in his top five and probably not even in his top 10 at the time he announced for the Ducks. Moore took a surprise official visit to Westwood last weekend shocked a lot of people but again, the buzz after the visit was Oregon was still in a good spot. Moments ago, Moore decided UCLA was home for him and flipped his commitment to the Bruins. There were obviously multiple factors that went in to this but we know the opportunity to compete for playing time right away and be developed by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were two that stood out for Moore and his inner circle. We also know Moore is very comfortable in Southern California and has visited multiples times including the Elite 11 over the summer and he also checked out USC prior to his junior season.
UCLA flips 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon in seismic recruiting win
Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has flipped to UCLA from Oregon in a seismic recruiting win with two days to go until Signing Day. An Oregon commit since July, Chip Kelly & Co. have been steadily working on Moore and had him in Westwood last weekend for an official visit. That hard work was well worth it as Moore is UCLA's third highest-ranked recruit ever per 247Sports, its highest-ranked quarterback since Josh Rosen in the 2015 class and first five-star recruit in the Kelly era. His commitment shoots UCLA's class up from No. 52 to No. 27 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
BREAKING: Ralen Goforth set to transfer from USC to Washington
Ralen Goforth, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Long Beach, Calif. - by way of USC - has committed to Washington with two seasons to complete one year of eligibility remaining. Goforth, who played in 40 games as a Trojan, played in 11 games in 2022, finishing with 43 tackles, one...
Stephan Blaylock on One More Game, Pitt Offense, Assessment of UCLA Secondary
UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock talked about having one more game as a Bruin, what he sees from the Pittsburgh offense, and what he thinks of the secondary.
Dante Moore flips to UCLA: Reaction after 2023 five-star QB nixes Oregon for Chip Kelly ahead of Signing Day
Five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 3 overall player this cycle per 247Sports, flipped to UCLA from Oregon on Monday, giving Bruins coach Chip Kelly the unquestioned gem of this class at college football's most important position. With the early signing period set to begin Wednesday, this is a devastating blow to the top of the Ducks' expected haul and leaves Oregon thin at quarterback for 2023 with Bo Nix returning and little behind him.
USC football lands Arizona transfer cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace
USC football added some secondary help for next season with a commitment from veteran Arizona transfer cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace on Sunday. Wallace is the second Arizona pickup for USC's defense, joining defensive lineman Kyon Barrs. Roland-Wallace was a four-year starter for the Wildcats with 29 starts over the last three...
Is Dante Moore QB1 for UCLA in 2023?
247Sports' recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down 5-star QB Dante Moore's flip to UCLA and if we could see him behind center in 2023.
UCLA Football Commitment Analysis: QB Collin Schlee
What's UCLA getting in its newest commitment, transfer quarterback Collin Schlee? We break it down...
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
Late Kick: Lincoln Riley and USC's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth as to why USC's stock is up following Lincoln' Riley's first season as head coach and QB Caleb William's Heisman Trophy win.
