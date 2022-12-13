ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking back at the biggest (non) stories of 2022

As 2022 wraps up, Talking Politics host Adam Reilly is joined by Joan Vennochi of the Boston Globe, Yawu Miller of the Bay State Banner and GBH News politics editor Peter Kadzis to look back at the most significant political stories of the soon-to-be-bygone year. The panel sizes up the surprisingly undramatic 2022 Massachusetts governor's race, the Mass. GOP's slide into irrelevance, the passage of two transformative ballot questions, tension between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, the woeful state of the MBTA, and the ongoing issues related to homelessness and substance use near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.
How Names for Good's founder used beaded bracelets to raise thousands for charity

Julianna Manzi, who grew up in Boston, is the founder of Names for Good, which makes specialized bracelets and works with several national charitable partners, including Boston Children's Hospital and Dana Farber. She joined GBH’s Morning Edition co-host Jeremy Siegel to talk about putting giving front and center this holiday season. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Louisville takes down Cincinnati in inaugural Fenway Bowl

The first iteration of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl was supposed to happen two years ago. But that December 2020 game was canceled. Then the 2021 game was scrapped because of a COVID-19 outbreak among one of the teams scheduled to play. “Look, we’ve been planning for this game for the...
