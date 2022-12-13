Read full article on original website
Beijing locks itself down as a wave of cases and uncertainty follows ‘zero Covid’ retreat
HONG KONG — Many people in China have bristled under the weight of “zero Covid” restrictions, strict measures to keep a tight grip on infections while much of the world opened back up. Now those curbs are suddenly being swept aside in the wake of rare nationwide...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus, an ex-Soviet ally, for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko amid fears over a fresh ground offensive in Ukraine. Moscow said suggestions of Belarus joining the war were “stupid and unfounded” but Russian forces used the country as a launch pad for attacks on Kyiv in the days following the invasion of Ukraine.Dec. 19, 2022.
Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands’ role in the slave trade, establishes fund to grapple with slavery's legacy
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech welcomed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for repair and reparations. “Today I apologize,” Rutte said...
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
Pope Francis wrote resignation note after 2013 election in case of health impediment
ROME — Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to Cardinal...
Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy
WASHINGTON — A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of the strain soaring car prices and prolonged inflation are having on household budgets. Repossessions tumbled at the start of the pandemic when Americans got...
Appeals court declines to block end of Trump-era rule known as Title 42 that expelled migrants at U.S. border
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday declined to block a lower court order lifting Covid restrictions for asylum seekers at the southern border by Wednesday. Attorneys general from 19 Republican-led states had asked the appeals court to temporarily prevent the end of restrictions known as Title 42. They are likely to appeal Friday's ruling to the Supreme Court.
Poland’s top cop accidentally set off grenade launcher gifted by Ukraine
Poland’s top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office last week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to Poland’s Radio RMF FM, which reported...
What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
China reports first Covid deaths in weeks as virus surges through Beijing
China reported its first Covid-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls. Monday’s two deaths were the first to be reported by the National...
China confirms its first Covid deaths in weeks
Monday’s two Covid-related deaths were the first to be reported by China's National Health Commission since Dec. 3, after which the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls.Dec. 19, 2022.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a United Nations biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes a day before the U.N. Biodiversity Conference,...
Video shows Russian strike on Kyiv energy infrastructure, authorities say
Ukraine's emergency services released video on Monday claiming to show the aftermath of a Russian strike on energy infrastructure in Kyiv.Dec. 19, 2022.
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution, black-and-white...
NBC News
'They want to create fear': Struggling to crush unrest, Iran turns to public executions
LONDON — Iran’s government has spent months violently cracking down on protests gripping the country. Now it has started hanging people in public — an approach some demonstrators and experts see as a desperate attempt to crush the dissent that has posed an unprecedented challenge to the clerical regime.
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti detained amid ongoing protests, state media says
Amid ongoing demonstrations across Iran, authorities have detained one of the country’s most famous actresses after she expressed solidarity with the anti-government protests. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi breaks down what charges Taraneh Alidoosti is facing and how protesters are reacting to her high-profile arrest. Dec. 19, 2022.
NBC News
