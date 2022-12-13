ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus, an ex-Soviet ally, for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko amid fears over a fresh ground offensive in Ukraine. Moscow said suggestions of Belarus joining the war were “stupid and unfounded” but Russian forces used the country as a launch pad for attacks on Kyiv in the days following the invasion of Ukraine.Dec. 19, 2022.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
Appeals court declines to block end of Trump-era rule known as Title 42 that expelled migrants at U.S. border

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday declined to block a lower court order lifting Covid restrictions for asylum seekers at the southern border by Wednesday. Attorneys general from 19 Republican-led states had asked the appeals court to temporarily prevent the end of restrictions known as Title 42. They are likely to appeal Friday's ruling to the Supreme Court.
Poland’s top cop accidentally set off grenade launcher gifted by Ukraine

Poland’s top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office last week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to Poland’s Radio RMF FM, which reported...
What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
China reports first Covid deaths in weeks as virus surges through Beijing

China reported its first Covid-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls. Monday’s two deaths were the first to be reported by the National...
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a United Nations biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes a day before the U.N. Biodiversity Conference,...
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite

North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution, black-and-white...
