Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Wake up, America! | PennLive letters
Recently, Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre shut down Simon Ateba, the African Media Reporter, because of the question he was asking pertaining to COVID that got her upset and obviously embarrassed her. The end result of that Interview was that she abruptly walked out for everybody to see.
Vatican defrocks priest for ‘blasphemous communications on social media’
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Christophe...
