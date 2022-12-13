Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...

