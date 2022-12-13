Read full article on original website
Kendrick Perkins says the Warriors are 'finished' this season after Steph Curry's injury
The Golden State Warriors have struggled to open the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and the team is now preparing to be without MVP candidate Stephen Curry for multiple weeks at least. Curry suffered a shoulder injury earlier this week against the Pacers, and his timeline for a return is unclear.
Allen Iverson once beat everyone so badly in a conditioning drill that his teammates thought he was Superman -"Iverson would go, cruising past his teammates as they fell onto the floor"
Iverson was once tested in a conditioning drill during his college days at Georgetown, where he showcased he was truly once in a lifetime athlete
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Four Philadelphia 76ers players have now become trade-eligible
Thursday was a very important date in the NBA as more players around the league are available for trade. Many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on Dec. 15.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
Lakers Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
Go find someone who isn’t a fan of NBA basketball. Ask them what they think is the most important skill in the game. You’re likely to get the same answer:. Yes and no. Fans of the sport may argue that the answer is playmaking. Still, even the league’s best playmakers won’t get far without shooters to make plays for.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
76ers Land Magic’s Gary Harris In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team wants to contend for the NBA championship. Eventually. Sometimes, knowing how close a team is can be difficult. After all, every team’s record doesn’t reflect their potential. Some teams are loaded with talent, and it just hasn’t clicked yet. If it does, they could end up in the running for a championship.
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
This mock trade would move the needle for the Lakers
Trade talks around the NBA are starting to get louder, and of course, some of those rumors involve the Los Angeles Lakers. With a 12-16 record, they’ve been playing much better since starting 2-10, particularly on the offensive end, and there is a sense among some people, especially within the team, that one or two more pieces would result in a championship contender.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
