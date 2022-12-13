Billie Eilish threw a star-packed party to celebrate turning 21. Billie Eilish blew out 21 candles on the cake with a bonanza of a bash at The Edition in West Hollywood. Among those who joined the chart-topper were Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Barbie Ferreira, Petra Collins, Ashnikko, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne, and Eric Andre. The Oscar-winner was also joined by her boyfriend, The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, and the party was kitted out with a ceiling full of hanging disco balls, a photo booth, and Christmas-themed decor, including Eilish herself dressed as Mrs. Claus and a candy cane-adorned birthday cake.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO