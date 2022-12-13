Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFVS12
Central Academy moving to new location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah wins 6th straight award for transient boat dock
The city of Paducah is once again the recipient of the Boater's Choice Award for the popularity of the transient boat dock on the Ohio River. The website Marinas.com named Paducah to receive the award for the sixth consecutive year. The Boaters’ Choice Award is based on reviews by boaters,...
KFVS12
Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
KFVS12
Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots
wpsdlocal6.com
Local business organizes free 'Community Christmas' event for Southside
PADUCAH — Southside Paducah's first ever Community Christmas event was held Saturday. The all-day event featured free activities for the family to celebrate the holiday. The organizers say accessible events like this help build the community. A special appearance from Santa was just one of the things you could...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
KFVS12
Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
KFVS12
Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna Correctional Facility donated gifts to Arrowleaf’s Angel Tree program. According to a release from Arrowleaf, the program provides Christmas toys, bikes, clothes and more to more than 400 children in the region. They said the staff at the correctional facility bought gifts for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
kbsi23.com
Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton water valve repair will require shutdown on Tuesday
The city of Fulton says water will have to be turned off on Tuesday for a major valve repair. Fulton Public Works will interrupt the water flow on Cedar Street Tuesday at 8:00 AM for one hour. The interruption will affect all residents on the east side of the railroad from the Fulton Electric System office to East Drive.
KFVS12
More than 1,000 students graduate at Southeast Mo. State's fall commencement
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.
KFVS12
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys from Toys for Tots in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots volunteers worked to make Christmas brighter for Carbondale kids. More than 520 families picked up sacks of toys for thousands of kids in the Carbondale area on Saturday, December 17. The toys are donated throughout the holiday season at collection drop sites in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
thunderboltradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Weakley County
The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Weakley County. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says testing at a lab in Nashville and a national lab in Iowa confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in samples from sick birds. In...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
