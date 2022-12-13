BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a very cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s. When you factor in winds at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover slowly moving in from the west. We have a weak low that will develop along the Gulf Coast today and tomorrow that will bring with it showers across the Southeast. We will likely stay dry this morning and for part of the afternoon hours. Clouds will likely increase giving way to a cloudy sky by noon. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the upper 40s. A few spots south of I-20 could briefly warm into the lower 50s. We will introduce a 40% chance for showers mainly after 3 PM. The best locations to see light rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties, you’ll likely remain cloudy and dry for most of today with a chance for a few sprinkles. If you plan on being outside this evening after 7 PM, I would plan for a chance for light showers mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 40s and stay in the lower 40s for most of the overnight hours.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO