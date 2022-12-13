Read full article on original website
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
First Alert for increasing cloud cover with showers developing in the afternoon hours Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a very cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s. When you factor in winds at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover slowly moving in from the west. We have a weak low that will develop along the Gulf Coast today and tomorrow that will bring with it showers across the Southeast. We will likely stay dry this morning and for part of the afternoon hours. Clouds will likely increase giving way to a cloudy sky by noon. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the upper 40s. A few spots south of I-20 could briefly warm into the lower 50s. We will introduce a 40% chance for showers mainly after 3 PM. The best locations to see light rain will likely occur along and south of I-20. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties, you’ll likely remain cloudy and dry for most of today with a chance for a few sprinkles. If you plan on being outside this evening after 7 PM, I would plan for a chance for light showers mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 40s and stay in the lower 40s for most of the overnight hours.
Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families. Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year. That survey is back. The Shelby County...
What you can do to help the Jimmie Hale Mission during the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperatures are dropping once again as Christmas draws near. Many people are expected to seek warmth inside the Jimmie Hale Mission in the weeks ahead. The warming stations will be open both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but Executive Director Perryn Carroll says it is...
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter. Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service. When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services...
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday, the joyful sounds of Christmas could be heard throughout Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries church. Pastor Zanthia Turner told the congregation, they have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. No one is more thankful that Patrice Leonard. Her 15-year-old son Christian...
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
Drinking in moderation this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - December is full of social gatherings and many of these gatherings involve alcohol. This holiday season, experts say it is important to remember what’s too much when it comes to alcohol. “A recent survey showed that 9 out of 10 adult Americans don’t know what...
Expert warns against children wearing a puffy coats while in car seat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are dropping again meaning more people will be wearing warm, maybe even puffy jackets or vests. If you’re putting one on your child, be warned it could put their life at risk if they sit in a car seat. Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
Hoover I Heart Mac & Cheese opening Dec. 21, hiring new employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover grand opening will be held on Dec. 21 with a ribbon cutting with the chamber of commerce. Doors will be opening at 11 a.m., and the first 10 guests in line who purchase something will win free Mac & Cheese for a year! For those cheese lovers who don’t want to wait until the grand opening, the soft opening will be held on Dec. 19 and 20.
