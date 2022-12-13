Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
WBTV has reached out to the CMPD and Medic for more information on the crash. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated: Dec....
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches on-site custom prosthetics/orthotics service
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center, flagship of the Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) began a new service to Veterans December 15, with the first fitting and delivery of a custom prosthesis, fabricated on site. Veterans have been coming to the...
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
qcnews.com
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday December 14, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015-016-WVZ042-141400- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Bluefield, and Flat Top. 547 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WBTV
Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in
Christopher Palmiter, 60, was arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Updated: 11 hours ago. It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Busy travel season picks up ahead of...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
WBTV
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
The Kannapolis Police Department recently obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Updated: 11 hours ago. It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Busy travel season picks up ahead of the holidays.
90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
Man who dragged North Carolina deputy with car on Christmas sentenced to at least 17 years
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rural Hall man will spend the next 17 years, at minimum, behind bars after he dragged a Forsyth County deputy with his car on Christmas Day of 2021, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Wallace Simon pleaded guilty to several felony charges on Friday. He was […]
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
WBTV
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
860wacb.com
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a 46-year-old woman with failing to report the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County...
860wacb.com
Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man
A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
Comments / 1