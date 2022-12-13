AUSTIN, Texas — A popular store in Austin called Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing down. Often known as an Austin staple, the store had popular eccentric costumes that has helped keep Austin weird for over 38 years. The store is located in South Congress and used to offer costume rentals, but now it is closing down for good. In August, the store has shifted to a purchase only model and they announced that they would no longer restock merchandise.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO