CBS Austin
APD investigating suspicious death at Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police say a call came in around 3:30 a.m. about a truck going off the road into the water near the intersection of S. Lamar and Riverside Drive in downtown Austin. The caller also said they heard gunshots.
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD searching for suspect of two separate robberies
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect that robbed two separate gas stations. In store surveillance video, the suspect is wearing all black clothing and gray shoes. Officials believe the suspect robbed two different gas stations at Old Ranch Road 12 near...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in N Austin shooting on Dec. 12
The Austin Police Department identified a man who was killed in a north Austin shooting on Monday. Officers responded to the parking lot near AAA Limousine and MediaScience, which is along the I-35 southbound service road just south of East Braker Lane. They found 24-year-old Tyrone Young on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Two killed in S Austin motorcycle crash
Two people are dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collision in south Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 500 East Ben White Blvd service road at 2:45 a.m. ALSO | Fatal crash on Highway 29 and Wood Ranch Road...
CBS Austin
Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in their vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS respond to a single vehicle crash on the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez. Officials say at least one victim is pinned to their vehicle and they are in the middle of an extrication. There will be traffic delays in the area until further notice.
CBS Austin
One dead, four injured in 3-vehicle crash in Manor
One person is dead and four more are injured after a three-vehicle collision in Manor Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Parmer Lane just east of State Highway 130 around 4:46 p.m. Two people were initially pinned in their vehicle and...
CBS Austin
One dead from crash in SE Austin, traffic delays ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS pronounced one person dead from a vehicle crash at 10500 FM 812 Rd. There were four other people who survived the crash in south east Austin. According to Austin EMS, other traffic delays will remain at this location. At the scene, two officers were blocking off the location. After 9:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist dead after crash in San Marcos
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-35 in San Marcos on Thursday, according to police. The San Marcos Police Department, as well as Fire and EMS, responded to the scene on northbound I-35 near exit 204. It happened just after noon. A witness said a black Yamaha motorcycle was...
CBS Austin
AFD: House fire in south Austin likely caused by lightning strike
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire in south Austin Monday morning likely caused by lightning. AFD responded to the home around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mauai Drive and Alexandria Drive while heavy rain made its way through the Austin-area. Firefighters say the fire started in the...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department hosts a long walk for Battalion Chief fighting cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department held an event Saturday to honor a fellow firefighter who is battling stage 4 stomach cancer. During the "Long Walk for Travis," firefighters walked over 20 miles to all the fire stations and worksites that Battalion Chief Travis Maher worked at throughout his highly impactful AFD career.
CBS Austin
Operation Blue Santa delivers thousands of gifts to Austin families
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- The holiday season just got a little bit sweeter for a few children in Austin. It was Blue Santa delivery day and toys were delivered to thousands of families. Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon, along with assistant chief and the Austin City manager all had...
CBS Austin
Blue Santa makes an appearance in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Police Department, City Council members, and volunteers distributed gifts to over 155 families. According to the police department, this event was the highlight of their year. They are wishing everyone happy holidays with a special thanks to all those that donated to the program.
CBS Austin
ASL interpreters could be required at crime scenes with deaf survivors
Efforts are underway to help Austin’s deaf community better understand what’s happening at crime scenes. On Friday, a recommendation will be presented to the Mayor’s Committee for People With Disabilities to require a certified ASL interpreter be sent to crime scenes if there are deaf survivors. Supporters of the recommendation say this is about equity for Austin’s deaf community.
CBS Austin
Two seriously injured in one-vehicle crash in S Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash in south Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Ben White Boulevard and South Congress Avenue around 1:19 a.m. ALSO | ATCEMS responds to crash in NW Austin, one pinned in...
CBS Austin
Lucy in Disguise closing down due to supply chain issues
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular store in Austin called Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing down. Often known as an Austin staple, the store had popular eccentric costumes that has helped keep Austin weird for over 38 years. The store is located in South Congress and used to offer costume rentals, but now it is closing down for good. In August, the store has shifted to a purchase only model and they announced that they would no longer restock merchandise.
CBS Austin
COTA partners with Del Valle Community Coalition for a winter-related event
AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) to host a winter resource giving event. This year COTA will give away more than 1,000 trees to help spread holiday cheer to community members that really need it. Many families and individuals in the Del Valle community were invited to get winter clothing, blankets, toys, COVID-19 rapid tests, and and a Fraser fir tree. The free event happened from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, near the Wonder Woods tent in Lot A.
CBS Austin
Best new Airbnb host in Texas is located in Dripping Springs
Airbnb announced that a man who has a listing in Dripping Springs is the top new host in the state of Texas. Derek has nearly 125 check-ins, maintains a near-perfect 4.98 rating and is already a Superhost after beginning hosting just this year. ALSO | Adam Sandler bringing stand-up tour...
CBS Austin
Trout stocking is underway in Texas
There's something fishy about the trout here in Texas, and the weather has everything to do with it. They can only survive in certain conditions, which is why you can't catch them year-round. Inside a storage tank, hundreds of rainbow trout finish a long journey. It starts in Missouri, goes...
CBS Austin
Manor ISD superintendent departing at end of year
Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer announced he will be leaving the district effective Dec. 30. Spencer said he intends to return to the northeast to be closer to his family. ALSO | Austin ISD unanimously approves Matias Segura as new interim superintendent. “The Manor ISD Board of Trustees congratulates...
