Oregon State

Related
Detroit News

Michigan unemployment agency to halt all collections on pandemic overpayments

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, starting next week, plans to suspend all collections on alleged overpayments made to jobless benefit recipients during the coronavirus pandemic. The implementation of the suspension is expected to take place Wednesday and Thursday and last until a judge lifts an order halting the collections, according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan schools lean on health clinics, sparking outcry in one district

With only a small blue-and-white sign to direct visitors inside, the teen health center tucked into a corner of River Rouge High School is easy to miss. A step through the door reveals a brightly decorated medical and mental health clinic where young people ages 5 to 21 can find a host of services, from sports physicals and immunizations to counseling sessions to address bullying, violence and suicide prevention, all during the school day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man's body found in car pulled from lake in Harrison Twp.

Macomb County officials on Friday pulled a car with a man's body from Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township. At around 8:50 a.m., construction workers at the Macomb County Marine Division spotted a vehicle submerged up to its roof in front of the Harley Ensign boat launches about 30 feet from shore, investigators said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Strong winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit before holiday weekend

Dreaming of a white Christmas? You could get your wish with a winter storm forecast to arrive just before the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said. The agency's forecast calls for a "strong winter storm" to impact the region Thursday and Friday. "As we get into Thursday, Friday, and...
DETROIT, MI

