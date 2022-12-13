Read full article on original website
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Policy change will hinder oversight of Michigan's prisons, key lawmaker says
Lansing — The Michigan Department of Corrections is changing an internal policy that guaranteed Michigan lawmakers access to state prisons, stipulating that their requests for tours should be made 72 hours in advance and are subject to the approval of wardens. While a department spokesman said the new standard...
Michigan chosen for federal pilot program to improve child welfare system
Michigan will be a pilot for a national test program that aims to reform the country's child welfare system, state officials said Friday, after the state has sought for 15 years to fix problems. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is one of eight states chosen to participate...
Michigan unemployment agency to halt all collections on pandemic overpayments
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, starting next week, plans to suspend all collections on alleged overpayments made to jobless benefit recipients during the coronavirus pandemic. The implementation of the suspension is expected to take place Wednesday and Thursday and last until a judge lifts an order halting the collections, according...
Insider: Voters in poll see gun restrictions as priority for new Legislature
Lansing — Michigan voters want the Democrat-controlled state Legislature to prioritize policies aimed at combating gun violence, according to a poll released Thursday by the Detroit Regional Chamber. In the Nov. 8 election, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40...
Michigan schools lean on health clinics, sparking outcry in one district
With only a small blue-and-white sign to direct visitors inside, the teen health center tucked into a corner of River Rouge High School is easy to miss. A step through the door reveals a brightly decorated medical and mental health clinic where young people ages 5 to 21 can find a host of services, from sports physicals and immunizations to counseling sessions to address bullying, violence and suicide prevention, all during the school day.
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Man's body found in car pulled from lake in Harrison Twp.
Macomb County officials on Friday pulled a car with a man's body from Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township. At around 8:50 a.m., construction workers at the Macomb County Marine Division spotted a vehicle submerged up to its roof in front of the Harley Ensign boat launches about 30 feet from shore, investigators said in a statement.
Strong winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit before holiday weekend
Dreaming of a white Christmas? You could get your wish with a winter storm forecast to arrive just before the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said. The agency's forecast calls for a "strong winter storm" to impact the region Thursday and Friday. "As we get into Thursday, Friday, and...
Woman hit, killed crossing I-96 in Redford Twp., police say
A woman died Thursday night after she was struck by a car on Interstate 96 in Redford Township, police said. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Beech Daly, the police department said in a statement. A preliminary investigation found a 50-year-old woman had been...
