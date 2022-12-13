Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi says he's not done yet with Argentina national team
DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite finally winning his first World Cup title. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The match finished 3-3 through extra time, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Croatia's wonderful winner, Bono's big save, and more
Croatia came out on top in a memorable third-place matchup with Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Now all that's left is the final on Sunday (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). First, let's recap what happened on Saturday before looking ahead...
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
France star striker Kylian Mbappé is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring three goals in Sunday's final against Argentina, bringing his total to eight in the tournament. Lionel Messi finished with seven goals and would have won the tiebreaker on assists had...
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and every goal for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | FOX Soccer
Check out every goal scored by France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and more are featured.
FOX Sports
France vs. Argentina: Keys to the match for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss the keys to the match for Lionel Messi and Argentina. Argentina faces France in the FIFA World Cup final.
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1
Croatia took down Morocco Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game. It was the penultimate match in this 2022 World Cup ahead of Sunday's final between Argentina and France (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Croatia and Morocco face off again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for third place
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss the keys to victory for Croatia and Morocco in the third place match. Both teams faced off in the group stage with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. France Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
Argentina and France faced off in the highly-anticipated final to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina showed aggressiveness early as Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup final goal on a penalty kick in 23’ and Ángel Di Maria added another goal in 36’. France made a suprising call after subbing out Olivier Giroud and Ousman Dembele in 40’. Kylian Mbappé would put the team on his back in the second half. He would score on a PK in 79’ and would score right after in 81’. The match would head to extra time. Lionel Messi would add another goal in 108’. Kylian Mbappé would add the equalizer in 118’ via PK. The game would go to PK's where Messi and Argentina sealed the victory.
FOX Sports
France's Karim Benzema announces retirement from international soccer
France forward Karim Benzema posted a message on social media Monday indicating that he is retiring from international soccer, one day after the national team lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final without him. After raising the Ballon d’Or award as the world’s top player to crown his remarkable rise,...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi cements his GOAT status with a little help from his friends
LUSAIL, Qatar — If Lionel Messi was ever going to win the World Cup, this is how it had to be. OK, maybe not this hard. Twice it looked as though Messi and Argentina had the trophy won during Sunday's thrilling, excruciating, thoroughly exhausting final against France. Twice France...
FOX Sports
Argentina's World Cup title celebrated in Qatar, Buenos Aires, around world
The party started as soon as Gonzalo Montiel's penalty strike sailed past Hugo Lloris and found the back of the net. It kept going for hours. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, his teammates, manager Lionel Scaloni and Argentina fans both at Lusail Stadium, back home in Buenos Aires and across the world screamed, cheered, hugged and cried. Albiceleste secured its third World Cup title — and first for the 35-year-old Messi — providing breathtaking scenes of celebration around the globe.
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé: best moments for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | FOX Soccer
Check out the best moments from France's Kylian Mbappé in the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they finished as the runner up. Mbappé would go on to win the Golden Boot award.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Best XI: Who were tournament's standout performers?
The FIFA World Cup is a great opportunity for players to make names for themselves on the international stage — or make the jump from stardom to superstardom. Who were the standout performers at each position in this year's tournament? The "World Cup Now" crew put together their best lineups, starting at the top with the head coach.
Comments / 0