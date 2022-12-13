ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Uniquely destined to fail’: New FTX CEO charged with cleaning up Sam Bankman-Fried’s mess testifies in Congress

By Leo Schwartz
 5 days ago
FTX Group CEO John J. Ray III speaks at a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing investigating the collapse of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2022.

Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to make a long-awaited homecoming to Washington on Tuesday morning after agreeing to appear before the House Financial Services Committee. Instead, he sat in a Bahamian jail, arrested on Monday night by authorities at the behest of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Despite Bankman-Fried’s notable absence, the hearing went forward, with the committee—chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)—grilling FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, for nearly four hours.

Ray is a famously private man, with publications struggling to find up-to-date photos of him when he took over as CEO in the early morning of Nov. 11, days after FTX had stopped processing withdrawals. His previous claim to fame was overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of Enron, although he quickly established that FTX’s failure was unprecedented—a fact referenced frequently during the hearing.

“I’ve done probably a dozen large-scale bankruptcies over my career,” said the soft-spoken Ray. “This one is unusual.”

‘Garden of snakes’

Waters and ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) are an odd match, with McHenry noting in his opening remarks that this was the first bipartisan hearing the committee had held in four years. Nevertheless, the two have united on the need for crypto legislation—one reason the committee insisted on holding what became the second congressional hearing on FTX.

Even without the scheduled star witness, the hearing produced sparks, splitting some of the more outspoken members into two distinct camps: crypto skeptics and advocates.

The former counted among them Reps. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) and Juan Vargas (D-Calif.), with both questioning the technology and the clear harm it’s caused, citing the collapse of companies such as FTX and the loss of billions in customer funds.

“My fear is that we will view Sam Bankman-Fried as just one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden,” said Sherman. “The fact is, crypto is a garden of snakes.”

On the other side were representatives including McHenry, Tom Emmer (R-Ind.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), and Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who mostly spent their five allotted minutes criticizing the Securities and Exchange Commission for its failure to prevent FTX and calling for legislation.

McHenry, who will become the chair of the committee when the Republicans take control of the House next year, opened the hearing by differentiating the FTX fiasco from crypto as a whole.

“We have to separate out the bad actions of an individual from the good created by an industry and innovation,” he said, ending with an ominous warning to SEC chair Gary Gensler.

“Next year, I look forward to hearing from Mr. Gensler early and often.”

More questions than answers

The majority of representatives took more of a middle-ground approach, interrogating Ray about everything from the actions of the Bahamian government to FTX’s endorsement deals.

The House Financial Services Committee has over 50 members. Not every congressperson was present—and by the end of the hearing, the room was nearly empty—but the event still dragged on as many members asked Ray questions that were unlikely to elicit an answer, such as which regulatory body he thought was best equipped to oversee crypto.

The hearing also had moments of levity, including when Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) asked Mr. Ray if he would support his provision to change the word “cryptocurrency” to “creepy dough.” (Ray answered that he would leave it to the committee).

Crypto points (as made up as FTT) went to Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) for asking about the implications of in-the-weeds tokens like Serum and were taken away from Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) for pronouncing Dogecoin as “dogey-coin.”

As committee members pried for more details into the spectacular collapse and Hollywood-ready descent of Bankman-Fried, the recurring theme was the utter incompetence of the previous FTX executive team.

Ray backed up his claim that FTX’s failure was unlike any bankruptcy he had seen, laying out how a company once valued at $32 billion used the accounting software QuickBooks and approved invoices over Slack.

After Bankman-Fried’s arrest at the hands of Bahamian authorities, Ray also helped shed light on the FTX founder’s seemingly cozy dealings with the country’s government, including opening withdrawals from Bahamian accounts even as they were paused everywhere else.

Ray said that during this period, which was right before he took over as CEO and initiated bankruptcy proceedings, FTX processed $100 million in withdrawals for around 1,500 Bahamian accounts—a revelation that raised eyebrows for committee members.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid out the timeline of FTX’s collapse up until Bankman-Fried’s arrest, pointing to signs that he was receiving preferential treatment from the Bahamian government.

The main takeaway that Ray stressed was that his team was still unraveling Bankman-Fried’s web of deceit, which was often difficult to separate from incompetence. When asked by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) how much FTX had left to repay to customers, Ray answered that he was still finding new assets every day because of the poor management and controls.

FTX was “a company uniquely destined to fail,” Ray said.

Comments / 10

Billie Herrod
5d ago

The Democrats will go easy on Sam as he is a Democratic team player and has always rewarded them handsomely.

holly Daucher
5d ago

Did I miss the head line where all his assets are frozen? Was there a headline about money come back from these SUPER PACS?

Related
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

Caroline Ellison hires lawyer as US reportedly weighs fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried

US prosecutors are reportedly assembling a potential fraud indictment against disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and speculation is growing that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison could become a stool pigeon in the case. Justice Department officials in the Southern District of New York are reportedly scrutinizing the alleged transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars from the US to the Bahamas right around the time that his FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also are probing whether Bankman-Fried manipulated crypto markets by orchestrating trades that led to the collapse of the...
NEW YORK STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
