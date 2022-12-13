ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNTZ

COVID vaccines saved 3.2 million US lives, researchers say

By Brad Dress
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ql5J3_0jhOcBxG00

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by biotech companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson saved more than 3 million American lives over a two-year period, according to new research from the Commonwealth Fund.

The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered in December 2020. Since then, health care workers have put more than 655 million doses into the arms of Americans, with 80 percent of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Commonwealth Fund estimated the vaccines prevented more than 18.5 million hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths from December 2020 to last month.

Researchers added the vaccines also prevented 120 million more COVID-19 infections and saved the U.S. more than $1 trillion.

“The unprecedented pace at which vaccines were developed and deployed has saved many lives and allowed for safer easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of businesses, schools, and other activities,” researchers wrote in a blog post . “This extraordinary achievement has been possible only through sustained funding and effective policymaking that ensured vaccines were available to all Americans.”

The Commonwealth Fund employed a model that incorporated daily data of vaccinations in the U.S. and also pulled incidence data, including the trends of hospitalizations and deaths. A simulation was modeled off of the pandemic’s trajectory without vaccinations for comparison.

While the first rollout of vaccines applied only to adults, now children as young as 6 months can get vaccinated in the U.S.

With a majority of Americans vaccinated, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across the country have plateaued.

Still, hundreds of people are dying from the novel coronavirus everyday. The White House is pushing to get Americans updated on their vaccinations with booster shots as immunity wanes, leaving the people more vulnerable to reinfection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and […]
WNTZ

Transgender athletes score legal victory in Connecticut case

Transgender athletes in Connecticut and their advocates secured a victory on Friday when an appeals court ruled that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) may move forward with a policy that allows transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that discrimination against […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNTZ

US announces breakthrough on fusion energy

Scientists at a federal facility have created more energy from nuclear fusion reactions than they used to start the process, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm confirmed on Tuesday. Granholm said the development moved the country significantly closer to the possibility of fusion energy, a carbon-free source, with officials calling the discovery a breakthrough. “This is one […]
WNTZ

LSU Football’s BJ Ojulari named to coaches’ All-SEC team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach ahead of game against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drew Brees will be serving as an interim assistant coach for Purdue for bowl game prep, according to a Thursday announcement from Purdue University. “Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” said Mike Bobinski, vice […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WNTZ

LSU Basketball downs NC Central in fourth straight win

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated N.C. Central, 67-57, Tuesday night at the PMAC. The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. CT to host Winthrop University. Derek Fountain led the way for the Tigers with a 17 point, 14 rebound double-double. KJ Williams posted his second double-double in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

233
Followers
580
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy