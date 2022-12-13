ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/22 – 12/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company

CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy