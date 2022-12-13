Read full article on original website
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/22 – 12/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Frigid Temps, Sub Zero Wind Chill, Chance of Snow in Natrona County on Wednesday
The National Weather Service is warning of both strong winds in Natrona County as well as extreme wind chill. Today is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Wind gusts will be as a high as 37 mph. Tonight's forecast is...
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeking Casper Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said it is attempting to find a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee who failed to return from a work release on Dec. 15. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m....
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
I-25 Closed to High, Light Profile Vehicles Between Douglas and Wheatland
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed to light, high profile vehicles between Douglas and Wheatland. Current wind gusts in this area have topped 43 mph with average wind speeds of 30 mph. In the Casper area, weather stations are reporting wind gusts ~30 mph. Some highways...
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company
CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
