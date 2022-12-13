ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989

Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
WYOMING STATE
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
CASPER, WY
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
WYOMING STATE
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes

Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring

Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
WYOMING STATE
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
WYOMING STATE
QAnon Follower Who Chased Officer on Jan. 6 Gets 5 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
WASHINGTON, DC
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

