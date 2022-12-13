Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
More Questions Than Answers at Colorado River Water Meetings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — More questions than answers are surfacing at a conference in Las Vegas about what to do about projected shortages of Colorado River water relied upon by seven U.S. states including Wyoming, Native American tribes and Mexico. Some include:. Who will bear the brunt of more...
Pump Prices Plummet to ‘Normal’ Levels, Possible Diesel Drop Ahead
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 55.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Wyoming Office of Tourism Announces a Newly Appointed Board Member
The Wyoming Office of Tourism announces Charisse Meadows Haws as a new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon recently appointed Meadows Haws to represent District 6. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four hotel properties in Jackson (49er Inn & Suites, Antler Inn, Cowboy Village Resort and Elk Country...
DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989
Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures
(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
QAnon Follower Who Chased Officer on Jan. 6 Gets 5 Years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0