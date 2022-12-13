Residents and visitors of the Cape and Islands may see new fins when the North Atlantic right whales return to New England from their wintertime southern calving waters. Florida-based Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute announced in a press release that its researchers “spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022–23 season” off the coast of St. Catherine’s Sound in Georgia on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Charles (“Stormy”) Mayo, director of the Center for Coastal Studies right whale ecology program in Provincetown, told The Times on Monday a second calf was spotted recently near a similar area.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO