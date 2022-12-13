Senator Warner Voices Concerns Over TikTok

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - In response to legislation introduced by Marco Rubio hoping to ban TikTok in the US, Senator Mark Warner has shared some of his concerns about the Chinese-based social media. Warner says he would take a different legislative approach than Rubio, but agrees about the need to look into the app, its use of Americans' data, and the influence of the Chinese Communist Party over its algorithms.

Warner said that the Justice Department has claimed for over a year that they have a way of protecting Americans' data, but that he is getting tired of waiting to hear what this plan is. He also expressed his belief that engineers working for TikTok's parent company Bytedance can access users' data and influence their algorithms. Warner has not signed on to Rubio's bill, but said that if the Justice Department doesn't take action soon, he believes legislative action to be the next step.