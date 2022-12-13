Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
25newsnow.com
Dr. Ezike testifies before special COVID-19 congressional subcommittee
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Congressional Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis submitted its final report Wednesday to help prepare for and prevent the next public health emergency. A familiar public figure from Illinois also testified during the subcommittee’s final hearing Wednesday afternoon. Former IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike was asked...
Comments / 0